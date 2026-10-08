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Royal Decrees Appoint Fayez As Senate President, Khayyat As Member

Royal Decrees Appoint Fayez As Senate President, Khayyat As Member


Date: 2026-10-08 08:10:02

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) - A Royal Decree was issued appointing Faisal Fayez as President of the Senate, effective 25 October 2026.

A Royal Decree was also issued appointing Yasseen Khayyat as a member of the Senate, effective 8 October 2026.

//Petra// AO

MENAFN08102026000117011021ID1111780029



Jordan News Agency

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