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ASE Index Falls 0.91 Percent Thursday

ASE Index Falls 0.91 Percent Thursday


Date: 2026-10-08 08:10:01

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD13.1 million Thursday, with 6.1 million shares traded through 5,826 transactions.

The general share price index fell 0.91 percent to close at 4,161 points.

Of the 105 companies traded, 22 rose, and 51 fell compared with their previous closes. The rest remained flat.

By sector, the industry index fell 1.90 percent, the financial sector index fell 0.91 percent, and the services sector index eased 0.06 percent.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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