ASE Index Falls 0.91 Percent Thursday
Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD13.1 million Thursday, with 6.1 million shares traded through 5,826 transactions.
The general share price index fell 0.91 percent to close at 4,161 points.
Of the 105 companies traded, 22 rose, and 51 fell compared with their previous closes. The rest remained flat.
By sector, the industry index fell 1.90 percent, the financial sector index fell 0.91 percent, and the services sector index eased 0.06 percent.
//Petra// NQ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment