4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Sumbawa Region In Indonesia
The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
Indonesia is prone to frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, triggering a devastating tsunami that killed more than 170,000 people.Earthquake Sumbawa Indonesia
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