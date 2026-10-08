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4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Sumbawa Region In Indonesia

4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Sumbawa Region In Indonesia


Date: 2026-10-08 08:08:00

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Sumbawa region of Indonesia on Thursday.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Indonesia is prone to frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, triggering a devastating tsunami that killed more than 170,000 people.

Earthquake Sumbawa Indonesia

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Gulf Times

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