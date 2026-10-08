Mcallen Valley Roofing Co. Earns The Monitor's Readers' Choice Award For Tenth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GetNews)"McAllen Valley Roofing Co. representatives celebrate their recognition at The Monitor's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, posing with their award in front of the“Best of the Best” backdrop."Rio Grande Valley voters recognize the roofing company with a decade of uninterrupted Favorite Roofer honors.

MCALLEN, TX - October 8, 2026 - McAllen Valley Roofing Co. has received The Monitor's Readers' Choice Award in the Favorite Roofer category for the tenth consecutive year. The latest honor marks ten straight years of recognition from readers in the community the company serves.

The Monitor's annual Readers' Choice program invites the public to select local businesses across multiple categories. For McAllen Valley Roofing Co., the milestone represents a lasting connection with Rio Grande Valley homeowners, business owners and property managers who rely on the company for their roofing needs.

“Ten years of votes from our neighbors means a great deal to us,” said Brian McSteen, Managing Partner of McAllen Valley Roofing Co.“People trust us with a major part of their home or business, and we take that responsibility seriously. We're grateful to everyone who voted and to the crews and office staff whose daily work makes this recognition possible.”

The company handles roofing projects for homes, commercial properties, industrial facilities, and public-sector buildings. Its services range from locating leaks and repairing damaged roofs to complete roof replacements, restoration, and ongoing maintenance.

Roofing decisions can have a lasting effect on a property's condition and upkeep costs. McAllen Valley Roofing Co. helps customers understand their roof's condition and consider the available options before deciding how to proceed. That guidance is especially useful when determining whether an existing roof can be repaired or needs replacement.

The tenth consecutive award also gives the company an opportunity to recognize the people behind its projects. Roofing crews, project coordinators, and office staff each contribute to the customer experience, from the first inquiry through completion of the work.

As McAllen Valley Roofing Co. celebrates the milestone, it remains focused on the needs of property owners throughout the Rio Grande Valley. The company thanks The Monitor's readers for their continued support and welcomes inquiries from customers planning repairs, maintenance, or a new roof.

Details about roofing services and estimate requests are available at McAllenValleyRoofing.