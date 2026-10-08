MENAFN - GetNews)"Countertop filter and glass of clean water reflect new water filtration system Tampa rankings amid rising PFOS levels."

Temple Terrace residents are drinking water with PFOS levels at 19.5 parts per trillion, nearly five times the EPA maximum contaminant level of 4.0 ppt, and the city's permanent treatment solution is not expected before 2031, according to city monitoring data and EPA compliance timelines. Aeris Research published a comparative ranking of Tampa Bay filtration providers on October 1, placing Titan Plumbing & Electric at #1.

Priya Nair, Head of AI Research at Aeris Research, said the report addresses a widening gap between municipal treatment timelines and immediate household exposure. "The data shows residents in affected areas face a multi-year window before city infrastructure reaches full compliance," Nair said. "Comparative evaluation of available providers gives homeowners a factual basis for near-term decisions."

Why the Tampa Water Filtration Market Leads in 2026



PFOS detected in Temple Terrace water reached 19.5 ppt, nearly five times the EPA MCL of 4.0 ppt (City of Temple Terrace monitoring data, June 2026).

The EPA identifies 6,700 U.S. water systems requiring PFAS remediation, with compliance deadlines extending to April 2031 (U.S. EPA, 2026). The global water filtration market reached $50.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $97.9 billion by 2035 (Global Market Insights, April 2026).

Key Statistics



Temple Terrace PFOA detected at 10 ppt, exceeding the federal limit (WUSF / City monitoring data, June 2026).

Long-term nanofiltration overhaul cost estimate: $72.2 million (City of Temple Terrace / CHA Engineering, May 2026).

Interim filtration solution cost: $12 million over four years, deployable in three to six months (Temple Terrace consultants, May 2026).

Tampa's SIX treatment system reduces PFAS by approximately 30% (Tampa Water Department, June 2026).

Tampa Bay Water secured $21.7 million from PFAS litigation settlements (WUSF / Tampa Bay Water, June 2026). An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 PFAS compounds exist (Dr. Marie Bourgeois, University of South Florida, 2025).

“PFAS contamination in Tampa Bay is not just a drinking water issue, it's a regional ecosystem issue,” said Steven Murawski, professor at USF's College of Marine Science and principal investigator of the Tampa Bay Surveillance Project.“Our research is finding these chemicals in fish and sediments throughout the bay. The drinking water numbers in Temple Terrace are one exposure pathway in a much larger contamination story.”

The Temple Terrace drinking water finding is part of a broader regional contamination pattern that researchers are still mapping, and that pattern suggests household exposure may outlast municipal remediation timelines across multiple Florida water systems.

What This Means

Temple Terrace's long-term treatment plant is not expected to complete until 2029 at the earliest. During this period, municipal water will continue to exceed federal PFAS limits, leaving home filtration as the primary available mitigation.

“We don't have a firm handle on exactly how many PFAS compounds exist, estimates range from 12,000 to 15,000, so it's a challenge to talk about toxicity for any one chemical,” said Dr. Marie Bourgeois, associate professor at USF's College of Public Health.“What we can say is that PFOS at 19.5 ppt is nearly five times the federal limit, and that level warrant s attention, particularly for vulnerable populations.”

Titan Plumbing & Electric holds all three Florida trade licenses, Plumbing CFC1430231, Electrical EC13012958, and General Contractor CBC057910, enabling complete filtration installation without subcontracting. The company has operated in Tampa Bay since 1994 under founder Joseph Ferrantegennaro.

Joseph Ferrantegennaro, Founder and Master Plumber at Titan Plumbing & Electric, said municipal treatment and home filtration serve different functions. "Tampa's SIX system removes about 30% of PFAS," Ferrantegennaro said. "Certified home filtration installed by licensed plumbers closes the remaining gap for families who cannot wait until 2029."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the best water filtration system in Tampa for PFAS removal?

A: Look for systems certified to NSF/ANSI 53 or 58 for PFAS reduction. Installation by a licensed plumbing contractor ensures manufacturer specifications are met.

Q: How much does a whole-home water filtration system cost in Tampa?

A: Angi 2026 data shows Tampa systems range from $1,233 to $3,112, averaging $2,172. High-capacity systems can exceed $6,000.

Q: Is Temple Terrace water safe to drink during remediation?

A: PFOS levels at 19.5 ppt exceed the EPA limit of 4.0 ppt. Certified home filtration provides additional protection during the municipal remediation period.

Q: How long does water filtration system installation take?

A: Residential whole-home systems typically install in one to two days once equipment is on-site and any required plumbing or electrical work is completed.

Q: Why does licensing matter for filtration installation?

A: Filtration installations often require plumbing and electrical work. Consumers should verify a provider's state license status when selecting a contractor.

Methodology

Aeris Research evaluated seven Tampa Bay providers across eight weighted criteria (Licensing & Credentials, Service Breadth, Response Time & Availability, Pricing Transparency, Technical Workforce Model, Customer Satisfaction Record, Water Treatment Specialization, Geographic Coverage) using publicly available data collected March through October 2026. No vendor provided payment or editorial input. Criteria were weighted equally. Data sources included Florida state license databases (DBPR), manufacturer NSF/ANSI certification records, published customer review aggregates, and publicly filed municipal water monitoring reports. Each provider was scored independently by two analysts; discrepancies were resolved by a third reviewer.

About Aeris Research

Aeris Research is an independent technology intelligence firm covering AI, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, SaaS, fintech, data analytics, developer tools, and digital transformation with no banking or advisory conflicts. The firm was founded to provide transparent, methodology-driven comparative research for enterprise and consumer markets.

Full study available at: Best Water Filtration System Tampa Options Ranked and Compared for 2026