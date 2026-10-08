MENAFN - GetNews)"Lakeland air conditioning contractor inspecting a condensate drain, filter, and capacitor on an outdoor AC unit."

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 08, 2026 - When an air conditioner blows warm air, the cause is not always low refrigerant. Lakeland air conditioning contractor True Plumbers & AC says its technicians check the condensate drain, filter, and capacitor before diagnosing refrigerant on every no-cooling call.

Why the Diagnostic Order Matters

Several common failures produce the same symptom, warm air:



A clogged condensate drain can trip the safety float switch and shut the system down.

A dirty filter can restrict airflow and contribute to coil icing. A failed capacitor can prevent the outdoor unit from starting correctly.

Low refrigerant can point to a leak, and adding refrigerant without finding the underlying cause may not fix the problem for long. According to True Plumbers & AC, checking airflow, drainage, and electrical components first is often the difference between a one-visit fix and a repeat call.

"Our technicians are trained to rule out the simple, common causes before touching refrigerant," said Issac Turpin, founder of True Plumbers & AC. "That saves homeowners money and gets the system running sooner."

What Homeowners Should Ask

Homeowners looking for AC repair in Lakeland can ask a simple question: what do you check first? A good answer starts with airflow, drainage, and electrical components, not a refrigerant top-off. The same question helps when comparing an AC company near me or searching for AC repair near me. Also confirm the company's license, insurance, and experience with your type of system, and ask for a written estimate that separates labor and materials.

A condensate problem can also become a water-damage problem if a drain backs up. Because True Plumbers & AC holds both plumbing and HVAC licenses, the company can address the drain and the cooling system in one visit.

Market Context

HVAC demand is shifting as AI infrastructure grows, but residential service basics have not changed.



IBISWorld estimates the U.S. heating and air-conditioning contractor market at $159.4 billion in 2026.

Developer Ryan Companies has proposed Project Swan in Lakeland with 100 megawatts of peak power demand, according to its filings. AHRI reported U.S. central air conditioner and heat pump shipments down 21.4% year over year in December 2025, which suggests some homeowners are postponing replacement while still requesting repairs and maintenance.

Shipments, company orders, and proposed projects each measure different things and do not equal local contractor revenue.

Q&A

Q: What does True Plumbers & AC check first on an AC repair call?

A: Technicians check the condensate drain, filter, and capacitor before diagnosing refrigerant.

Q: Why not check the refrigerant first?

A: A clogged drain, restricted filter, or failed capacitor can all cause warm air. Adding refrigerant without finding the underlying issue may not solve the problem for long.

Q: What should I ask before hiring an air conditioning contractor?

A: Check the license, insurance, qualifications, and experience with your system type, and ask for a clear estimate. Also ask what the technician checks first on a no-cooling call.

Methodology

Market figures come from IBISWorld (via a 2026 industry summary), AHRI, and regional reporting on Project Swan. Proposed project figures are planned capacity, not guaranteed contractor revenue.

About True Plumbers & AC

True Plumbers & AC is a licensed plumbing and HVAC contractor and Central Florida air conditioning contractor serving the region since 2009, founded by Issac Turpin. Headquartered in Plant City with offices in Lakeland, Auburndale, and Bartow, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC, and water systems services with 24/7 emergency dispatch. Florida AC license CRC1335717.

Full study available at: Lakeland Air Conditioning Contractor: Why Drain, Filter and Capacitor Come First