MENAFN - GetNews)"Built-in grill and cabinetry show why an outdoor kitchen contractor helps homeowners beat heat-related disruptions."

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 08, 2026 - Extreme heat is changing how Americans use their backyards, and what they build there. Sixty-eight percent of U.S. adults now say extreme heat has affected their outdoor activities, up from 57% in 2024, according to the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Ninety percent say it has affected their lives at least a little.

That shift is showing up in construction data. According to the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study, 68% of outdoor kitchen projects now include plumbing, electrical, or heating improvements, and 95% are built from scratch. True Aluminum, a Lakeland outdoor kitchen contractor, says the trend is forcing a fundamental change in how these spaces are designed.

"Five years ago, the first question was always about the grill," said Issac Turpin, founder and CEO of True Aluminum. "Now it's about shade coverage, airflow, and whether the space is usable at 2 p.m. in July. We're building outdoor kitchens the way we'd build an indoor room, because that's what homeowners are asking for."

"Homeowners are investing in outdoor renovations with long-term lifestyle goals in mind," said Marine Sargsyan, head of economic research at Houzz. "We're seeing a shift away from resale-driven upgrades toward spaces that support everyday routines and blur the lines between indoors and out."

Why Climate-Resilient Outdoor Kitchens Lead in 2026



The infrastructure shift is the real story. According to the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study, 68% of outdoor kitchen projects now include plumbing, electrical, or heating improvements.

Outdoor kitchens are being built from scratch. Houzz reports 95% of surveyed projects were new construction, up 7 percentage points from 2024. Heat is changing outdoor behavior at scale. NASA reported more than 41 million people were under a National Weather Service extreme heat advisory, watch, or warning on September 15, 2026.

Key Statistics



8,554,955 acres burned nationally, 146% of the 10-year average, per NIFC.

41+ million people under National Weather Service extreme heat alerts on September 15, 2026, per NASA.

12% (1 in 8) of homeowners upgrading an outdoor structure added or upgraded an outdoor kitchen, per Houzz. 85% of outdoor kitchen projects included a grill; 62% a beverage refrigerator; 59% a sink, per Houzz.

What This Means for Central Florida Homeowners

When nearly 7 in 10 projects require utility coordination, the work stops being appliance installation and becomes something closer to building a room without walls. That is why homeowners searching "outdoor kitchen near me" increasingly want an experienced outdoor living contractor. Whether it's a new build, an outdoor kitchen remodel, or part of a broader backyard remodel, utilities have to be routed before construction begins.

In Florida, the lanai is a natural fit. A covered aluminum roof blocks direct UV, sheds summer storms, and keeps the cooking zone usable during peak afternoon heat. True Aluminum builds the backyard kitchen under the lanai. See its Outdoor Kitchens & Lanai Solutions.

"A grill is replaceable," Turpin said. "A poorly placed electrical line isn't. The 68% infrastructure figure tells you where homeowners are actually investing, and it's not in the appliance."

Q&A

Q: What should I check before hiring an outdoor kitchen contractor in Lakeland?

A: Verify licensing, insurance, and permit handling. Ask whether the contractor coordinates electrical, plumbing, and gas work as part of the project. When comparing "outdoor kitchen contractors near me," ask how each handles shade, drainage, and utility routing. True Aluminum operates under Florida license SCC131151391 and integrates outdoor kitchens with lanais and screen enclosures.

Q: How much does an outdoor kitchen cost in Lakeland, Florida?

A: Costs vary widely with size, appliances, utility work, and whether a roof or enclosure is added. Because a covered, utility-connected kitchen involves more construction than a grill island, the most reliable number comes from a written quote based on your yard and layout.

Q: What is a climate-resilient outdoor kitchen?

A: It is a kitchen designed for local heat, humidity, and weather conditions. Design priorities include shade coverage, heat-resistant countertops, non-combustible materials where codes require them, safe appliance clearances, ventilation, and weather-resistant storage.

Q: Does a lanai make an outdoor kitchen more usable in Florida?

A: A covered lanai keeps rain off the cooking zone and reduces direct sun exposure, which extends usable hours during summer. True Aluminum builds lanais and screen enclosures as core services.

Methodology

Heat impact: AP-NORC poll of 1,165 U.S. adults, July 23–27, 2026 (±3.7 points), and NASA Earth Observatory's September 15, 2026 coverage citing National Weather Service alerts. Wildfire data: NIFC National Fire News (September 2026). Outdoor kitchen trends: 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study of 1,191 U.S. homeowners, April 25–May 6, 2026. Houzz figures describe renovating homeowners, not the general population.

About True Aluminum

True Aluminum is a family-owned aluminum outdoor living contractor serving Central Florida since 2009, part of the True family of companies alongside True Builders and True Plumbers & AC. The company designs and installs pool cages, screen enclosures, sunrooms, carports, lanais, outdoor kitchens, and related aluminum specialty structures. True Aluminum is fully licensed and insured under Florida license SCC131151391, holds an A+ BBB rating, and the True family of brands has served over 100,000 customers.

Full study available at: Outdoor Kitchen Contractor Responds as 68% of Americans Say Heat Disrupts Plans