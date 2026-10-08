MENAFN - GetNews)"Lakeland bathroom remodeler checking shower pan, drain, and permits with a level and checklist before tiling."

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 08, 2026 - True Builders, a Lakeland bathroom remodeler, checks the shower pan, drain, and permit before any tile is set. The checks matter more as homeowners plan for aging-in-place years before they need it. Across more than 1,000 homeowner planning sessions, 19% of serious planners cited aging-in-place as a motivation. Among tub to shower conversion projects, 77% included or considered accessibility features such as benches, grab bars, or low thresholds.

"Homeowners are asking about future-proofing their bathrooms years before they need grab bars or curbless showers," said Issac Turpin, CEO of True Builders. "A walk-in shower only delivers that safety if the hidden work is right, and that work happens before any tile is set."

What a Bathroom Remodeler Checks Before Tile

Whether homeowners search for a bathroom remodel near me or compare a bathroom remodeling contractor, the key question is how the work is done. Before the tile goes down, True Builders checks three things:

The shower pan is flood tested and waterproofed.

The drain position and slope are verified, which matters most in a curbless shower.

The permit is confirmed so the work is inspected.

"The bathroom is where independence either holds or falters," said Turpin. "Preparing the walls for future grab bars is simple during a remodel. The expensive version is fixing a leak after the tile is set."

Why Accessibility Is Shaping Bathroom Remodeling in 2026

For homeowners across Central Florida, a bathroom remodeled today may need to serve them for decades. A 2026 study in HERD: Health Environments Research & Design Journal found that bathroom universal design features, including walk-in tubs, curbless showers, shower seats, and grab bars, significantly predicted autonomy in older adults. Kitchen and general home features did not.

"Accessibility has become a defining priority in bathroom remodeling. Driven by demographic shifts and broader market trends, homeowners are increasingly working with professionals to integrate features that make their bathrooms safer, more adaptable and more supportive for all household members now and into the future," said Marine Sargsyan, Houzz staff economist (Houzz 2025 Bathroom Trends Study).

Key Statistics



68% of bathroom projects considered special needs in 2025, up 4 percentage points year over year (Houzz 2025 Bathroom Trends Study).

47% of renovating homeowners anticipated special needs five or more years ahead (Houzz).

28% of renovated bathrooms included curbless showers in 2025 (Houzz).

65% of aging-in-place projects are client-initiated (NAHB).

73% of remodelers report that requests for aging-in-place features have significantly or somewhat increased over the past five years (NAHB).

96% of remodelers say most or some of their clients are familiar with the aging-in-place concept (NAHB).

56% of remodelers are involved in aging-in-place modification work, the lowest participation rate since NAHB began tracking (NAHB). 27% of home improvement outlays in 2023 came from homeowners 65 and over, up from 14% in 2003 (Harvard JCHS).

Homeowners can learn more about bathroom remodeling services from True Builders, or read the full guide: Walk-In Shower Conversion in Lakeland, FL.

Q&A

Q: What does a bathroom remodeler check before tile is installed?

A: True Builders checks the shower pan with a flood test, verifies drain position and slope, and confirms the permit is in place.

Q: What should homeowners ask a bathroom remodeling contractor?

A: Homeowners should ask about wall blocking for grab bars, walk-in shower drainage and waterproofing, permits, and experience with accessibility work.

Q: Why do tub to shower conversion projects often include accessibility features?

A: In True Builders planning sessions, 77% of tub to shower conversions included or considered features such as benches, grab bars, or low thresholds.

Q: What is aging-in-place bathroom remodeling?

A: Aging-in-place bathroom remodeling adds design features that support long-term independence, such as curbless showers, grab bar blocking, comfort-height toilets, and nonslip flooring.

Q: What percentage of homeowners plan for future mobility needs?

A: Houzz found that 47% of renovating homeowners anticipated special needs five or more years ahead.

Methodology

This analysis combines True Builders' planning data from more than 1,000 homeowner sessions with the NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index, the 2025 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, Harvard JCHS's Improving America's Housing 2025 report, and a 2026 peer-reviewed study in HERD: Health Environments Research & Design Journal.

About True Builders

True Builders Inc. is a family-owned, licensed general contractor (CRC1335717) based in Lakeland, Florida, serving Central Florida since 2009. Founded by Issac Turpin, the company handles kitchen and bathroom remodeling, home additions, and full-service disaster recovery.

Full study available at: Bathroom Remodeler Data: Homeowners Now Plan Aging-in-Place Early