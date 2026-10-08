True Roofers Shares What Lakeland Homeowners Should Ask A Roofing Contractor After Storm Damage

MENAFN - GetNews)"Roofing contractor inspecting storm-damaged shingles with a clipboard before advising a Lakeland homeowner."

LAKELAND, Fla. - October 08, 2026 - True Roofers, a licensed roofing contractor in Florida, today released the questions Lakeland homeowners should ask a roofing contractor after storm damage, along with a review of published data on Florida's property insurance market.

Florida homeowners paid an average annual premium of $8,292 in 2025, yet 45% of surveyed homeowners who filed claims in the past five years had them initially denied, according to a University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll of 1,511 homeowners. The data shows a widening gap between what Floridians pay for coverage and what they receive when storm damage occurs.

"Homeowners are caught in a bind: they need a new roof, but high deductibles and fear of denial make filing a claim feel like a gamble," said Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp and founder of True Roofers. "Many are patching problems instead of replacing roofs because the insurance math is hard to make work. Choosing the right roofer in Lakeland and asking the right questions is where it starts."

What to Ask a Roofing Contractor After Storm Damage

Before hiring a roofing contractor after storm damage, homeowners should ask:

What exactly did you find? Ask for a written inspection with dated photographs.

What documentation will I receive? Ask for an itemized estimate that separates repair from replacement.

Are you a licensed roofing contractor in Florida? Verify the license number with the state, and see what a roofing contractor license covers in Lakeland.

"A licensed contractor's documentation, such as dated photographs, written inspection findings and itemized estimates, gives homeowners a clear record of the damage if a claim is disputed," Turpin said.

Whether the need is roof repair in Lakeland or a full replacement, a clear scope of work comes first. Homeowners comparing a roofing contractor Lakeland residents can trust, or a roofer Lakeland families have hired before, should expect that documentation upfront. Searching for a roofing contractor near me after a storm? Homeowners across Central Florida can contact True Roofers for a full roof inspection and written documentation.

Florida's Insurance Crisis by the Numbers



Florida's average annual premium of $8,292 is 181% higher than the national average of $2,948, and up 18% from 2024 to 2025 (Insurify 2026 Florida Home Insurance Report).

40.3% of Florida private-home-insurance claims closed without payment in 2024, up from 35.3% in 2022 (Claims Journal analysis of insurer data). 45% of surveyed Florida homeowners who filed claims in the past five years reported initial denials (UNF Public Opinion Research Lab poll of 1,511 homeowners, July 16–31, 2026).

Key Statistics



Florida homeowners filed 124 lawsuits per 1,000 denied claims in 2025, a rate 10.7 times the national average (Weiss Ratings analysis of NAIC data).

Lawsuits per 1,000 denied claims rose 15%, from 124 in 2022 to 143 in 2025, despite Florida's 2023 tort reform legislation (Weiss Ratings analysis).

63% of Florida homeowners are more concerned about property insurance than property taxes (36%), per the same UNF poll.

81% of surveyed Florida homeowners said they see no signs of improvement in the insurance market or believe conditions are getting worse (UNF Public Opinion Research Lab, September 2026).

Central Florida roof replacement costs range from $8,000 to $30,000, with mid-range asphalt shingle projects typically $12,000–$15,000 (RoofX Florida Pricing Data, 2026).

A hurricane deductible of 2–5% on a $300,000 insured home equals $6,000–$15,000 in out-of-pocket exposure before covered losses are paid (typical Florida policy terms). True Roofers' internal review of 500 client claims in Central Florida found that 38% were initially underpaid by an average of $4,200, with documentation gaps identified as a factor in disputed claims.

What This Means for Central Florida Homeowners

The UNF poll found that 47% of homeowners who have lived in their homes five years or more saw premiums increase by at least 50% during that period, and just 18% believe the market is improving. For homeowners in Lakeland, Plant City, Winter Haven, Wesley Chapel, Auburndale, and Davenport, the gap between what an insurer offers and what a code-compliant repair costs can be substantial.

With a $12,000–$15,000 mid-range asphalt replacement and a hurricane deductible that could reach $15,000 on a $300,000 home, many homeowners find the math doesn't work.

Amy Bach of United Policyholders noted that the problem extends beyond Florida and that regulatory oversight has limits. "What is really new is that it's impacting people in Arizona and Oklahoma and New York, and it does feel like a national problem," said Bach, executive director of United Policyholders, an insurance consumer advocacy group. "The state agency that's charged with overseeing insurance companies, they don't have the resources," Bach said. "They're not going to be a free lawyer for you."

Q&A

Q: What should Lakeland homeowners ask a roofing contractor after storm damage?

A: Ask what the contractor found, and request a written inspection with dated photographs. Ask for an itemized estimate that separates repair from replacement, and verify that the contractor is a licensed roofing contractor in Florida.

Q: How much has Florida home insurance increased in 2025?

A: Florida's average annual premium reached $8,292 in 2025, an 18% increase over 2024, according to Insurify's 2026 Florida Home Insurance Report.

Q: What percentage of Florida home insurance claims are denied?

A: A University of North Florida poll found 45% of surveyed homeowners who filed claims in the past five years had them initially denied, while Claims Journal's analysis of insurer data shows 40.3% of claims closed without payment in 2024.

Q: How much does a roof replacement cost in Central Florida?

A: Central Florida roof replacements range from $8,000 to $30,000, with asphalt shingle projects typically $12,000–$15,000 (RoofX Florida Pricing Data, 2026).

Q: Are lawsuits over denied claims increasing in Florida despite tort reform?

A: Yes. Weiss Ratings' analysis of NAIC data found lawsuits per 1,000 denied claims rose from 124 in 2022 to 143 in 2025, a 15% increase.

Q: What is a hurricane deductible in Florida?

A: A hurricane deductible of 2–5% on a $300,000 insured home equals $6,000–$15,000 in out-of-pocket exposure before covered losses are paid, according to Florida insurance policy standards.

Methodology

This analysis synthesizes data from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab survey of 1,511 Florida homeowners (July 2026), Insurify's 2026 Florida Home Insurance Report, Claims Journal's analysis of insurer data (2024), Weiss Ratings' analysis of NAIC data, and True Roofers' internal analysis of 500 client claims (2025–2026). No original survey data was collected for this analysis.

About True Roofers

True Roofers is a licensed roofing contractor in Florida providing residential and commercial roofing services across Lakeland, Plant City, Winter Haven, Wesley Chapel, and surrounding Central Florida communities. Founded by Issac Turpin, the company is licensed and insured (CCC1332725) and part of the family-owned "True" family of companies, with over 100,000 clients served and more than 12 years of industry experience.

Full analysis available at: Lakeland Storm Damage: What to Ask a Roofing Contractor