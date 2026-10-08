E-BOOTS Confirms SMART Boot Project Enters Production Stage, Expands Into Connected Heated Apparel And Accessories

MENAFN - GetNews) E-BOOTS has confirmed that its SMART boot project has officially entered the production stage, representing a significant milestone for technology-integrated footwear designed for demanding work and outdoor environments. Alongside its flagship footwear platform, the company has revealed plans to bring Bluetooth and app-enabled smart heated jackets, vests, and gloves with ambient temperature controls to market.

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada - October 8, 2026 - E-BOOTS has announced that its SMART boot project has moved into the production stage, marking a pivotal step forward in the company's mission to develop a new generation of winter and extreme-environment footwear that integrates active technology with proven boot construction methods.

The transition from development to production represents one of the most consequential milestones in the company's history. The SMART boot platform has been engineered around a suite of technologies including active heating systems, electronic controls, smartphone connectivity, and location-based features. Together, these elements are designed to offer users a level of control, information, and connectivity that conventional footwear cannot provide.

Alongside the SMART boot platform, E-BOOTS has also confirmed that it is developing a complementary line of Bluetooth and E-BOOT app-enabled smart heated jackets, vests, and gloves featuring ambient temperature controls. These products are being designed to work in concert with the SMART boot, creating a connected cold-weather ecosystem that allows users to manage their thermal environment across multiple garments through a unified digital interface.

As production advances, the company has disclosed that it is currently canvassing pilot distribution deals with extreme-cold industrial employers in sectors such as oil and gas, defense, and utilities, as well as with partners in the winter outdoor sector. These early conversations are intended to establish pathways for getting the SMART boot and connected apparel into real-world use by the professionals and enthusiasts who stand to benefit most from the technology.

Founded and led by CEO Peter Quansah Jr., E-BOOTS was established around a straightforward observation: despite rapid advances in technology across nearly every consumer and industrial category, conventional winter footwear and cold-weather apparel have remained largely unchanged for decades. Workers in cold environments and outdoor enthusiasts alike have continued to rely on passive insulation and traditional construction methods, even as the tools and equipment around them have grown increasingly sophisticated.

The company set out to explore a different approach - one that treats cold-weather gear not merely as a static protective layer but as an active system capable of responding to the conditions faced by its wearer. The SMART boot platform is the result of that exploration, and its entry into production signals that the concept has moved well beyond the prototype stage. The addition of connected heated apparel and accessories extends that same philosophy from the ground up.

Industrial professionals who spend extended periods working in cold and extreme environments represent a core audience for both the SMART boot and the broader product line. For these users, gear performance is not a matter of comfort alone but of safety and productivity. Prolonged exposure to freezing conditions can create serious challenges, and conventional boots and outerwear offer limited ability to adapt to changing circumstances throughout a long shift or extended outdoor excursion.

The active heating capability within the SMART boot platform is designed to address this directly, giving wearers the ability to manage warmth rather than simply hoping that passive insulation will be sufficient. Electronic controls allow users to adjust settings in real time, while smartphone connectivity opens the door to monitoring and managing performance across boots, jackets, vests, and gloves through a familiar interface.

Location-based features add another dimension to the platform, offering functionality that could prove valuable in remote work sites and backcountry environments where situational awareness is critical. The integration of these features into a single footwear platform, supported by a coordinated apparel line, reflects the company's broader vision of creating gear that does more than protect - it informs and connects.

The production stage announcement also signals confidence in the manufacturability of the design. Moving a technology-integrated product from concept to reliable production is a complex undertaking, particularly in categories where durability, comfort, and consistent quality are essential. The company has indicated that reaching this stage required careful attention to ensuring that the electronic and connectivity components could be integrated without compromising the rugged construction that demanding users require.

As the production stage progresses and pilot distribution conversations continue, E-BOOTS has indicated that further details regarding availability, specifications, and partnership opportunities for both the SMART boot and its connected heated apparel and accessories will be shared through its official channels.

About Us

E-BOOTS is a footwear and cold-weather gear company developing the SMART boot platform alongside Bluetooth and app-enabled smart heated jackets, vests, and gloves with ambient temperature controls. Founded by CEO Peter Quansah Jr., the company integrates active heating, electronic controls, smartphone connectivity, and location-based features into purpose-built products serving industrial professionals and outdoor enthusiasts.

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