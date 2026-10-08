Roanoke Car Accident Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. Explains Texting And Distracted Driving Accident Claims In Virginia

ROANOKE, VA - October 08, 2026 - Motorists who text while driving cause numerous collisions throughout Roanoke each year, frequently along busy routes such as I-581, Peters Creek Road, and Williamson Road. Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC ( ) has released guidance explaining Virginia's texting and distracted driving laws, how liability is established, and what compensation injured victims may be able to recover under state law.

According to Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., Virginia enforces a hands-free law under § 46.2-818.2 that makes it unlawful to hold a handheld personal communications device while operating a moving vehicle on Virginia highways. A first offense carries a $125 fine, which increases to $250 for a second or subsequent violation, and any offense committed inside a designated highway work zone carries a mandatory $250 fine. "Many people don't realize that paying a traffic ticket does nothing to cover their medical bills or lost wages," explains Fishwick. "A traffic fine is separate from civil liability, which is why an injury claim matters."

Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. notes that a traffic citation alone does not automatically prove fault in a civil case, but a driver who prepays a ticket or pleads guilty in traffic court may create a legal admission that can support an injury claim. He emphasizes that proving distraction requires a thorough and timely investigation, since motorists rarely admit to using a phone behind the wheel.

The firm explains that building a strong case often relies on several forms of objective proof, including subpoenaed cell phone records, cell tower location data, and logs from a vehicle's built-in computer or event data recorder. Witness statements, nearby security camera footage, and the official Roanoke Police Department accident report frequently form the backbone of a claim. "Phone records provide critical timestamps," Fishwick points out. "A text message sent or received in the seconds before impact can offer objective proof that a driver was distracted."

Attorney Fishwick highlights that distracted driving crashes are often severe because an inattentive motorist fails to brake before impact. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data indicates that sending or reading a text takes a driver's eyes off the road for an average of five seconds, which at 55 miles per hour is comparable to driving the length of a football field blindfolded. Many area victims receive treatment at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital or LewisGale Medical Center, sometimes followed by months of rehabilitation for traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, broken bones, and other serious harm.

Fishwick observes that liability is not always limited to the distracted driver. Under the doctrine of respondeat superior, an employer may share responsibility when an employee was texting or making a call for work purposes at the time of a crash, a question that often arises with commercial vehicles and delivery drivers. The owner of a vehicle may also face liability if they knowingly permitted an unsafe driver to operate it.

The firm stresses the importance of Virginia's strict pure contributory negligence rule, one of the most demanding standards in the country. If a court finds an injured person even one percent at fault, that finding can bar recovery entirely. "Defense teams understand this rule and use it aggressively," Fishwick advises. "They may argue the victim was also distracted or failed to react in time, which is why careful investigation and strong evidence are essential to protect a claim."

Fishwick also cautions that certain mistakes can weaken or end a claim, including failing to call the police, posting about the crash on social media, and missing the filing deadline. Under Virginia Code § 8.01-243, injury victims generally have two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit, and wrongful death claims carry the same two-year deadline. Because evidence and witness memories fade, and cell phone logs and surveillance footage can disappear, early legal involvement often strengthens a case.

Recoverable damages may include economic losses such as medical bills, future care, lost wages, reduced earning capacity, and property damage, as well as non-economic damages for pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and permanent scarring. Virginia does not cap compensatory damages in most personal injury cases. When a crash is fatal, surviving family members may pursue wrongful death damages for funeral expenses, lost income, and the loss of the deceased's care and companionship.

For those injured by a distracted driver anywhere in the Roanoke Valley, contacting a Roanoke car accident attorney may help preserve critical evidence and pursue full compensation before important deadlines pass.

About Fishwick & Associates PLC:

Fishwick & Associates PLC is a Roanoke-based law firm founded by attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., a Roanoke native who served as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia from 2015 to 2017. The firm represents injured clients throughout Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Botetourt County, Bedford County, Franklin County, and the broader Western Virginia region from its office at 30 Franklin Rd SW Ste 700 in Roanoke. For consultations, call (540) 345-5890.

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