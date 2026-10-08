Hackensack Simple Assault Attorney Adam M. Lustberg Explains Penalties And Defenses For Simple Assault Charges In New Jersey

HACKENSACK, NJ - October 07, 2026 - Individuals charged with simple assault in New Jersey face consequences that extend well beyond the courtroom, including potential jail time, fines, and a lasting criminal record. Hackensack simple assault attorney Adam M. Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC ( ) is providing guidance on how these charges are defined, the penalties they carry, and the defenses that may apply to those accused under state law.

According to Hackensack simple assault attorney Adam M. Lustberg, many people mistakenly believe that assault requires a severe or lasting injury. Under N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1(a), causing temporary pain, attempting to cause bodily injury, or making a threatening gesture that places another person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury can each support a charge. "Simple assault does not require a serious or permanent injury," Lustberg explains. "Even a minor incident can lead to criminal charges, which is why it is important to understand exactly what the state must prove."

Hackensack simple assault attorney Adam M. Lustberg notes that simple assault is classified as a disorderly persons offense, the state's equivalent of a misdemeanor. A conviction can result in up to six months in county jail and fines of up to $1,000, along with mandatory statutory court assessments. When the incident involves a fight entered into by mutual consent, the charge drops to a petty disorderly persons offense, which carries up to 30 days in jail.

A central element of any assault case is the defendant's state of mind. Lustberg points out that N.J.S.A. 2C:2-2 defines four culpability levels: purposely, knowingly, recklessly, and negligently, and that the prosecution must prove the required mental state beyond a reasonable doubt. Purposeful, knowing, or reckless conduct can establish a standard simple assault charge, while negligent conduct supports a charge only when a deadly weapon is involved.

The degree of alleged injury often determines whether a case remains in municipal court as simple assault or moves to Superior Court as aggravated assault. Attorney Lustberg explains that N.J.S.A. 2C:11-1 distinguishes bodily injury, significant bodily injury, and serious bodily injury, and that an early challenge to the injury classification can keep a case out of the grand jury process. "The extent of the alleged injury is a primary factor in how a case is charged," he notes. "Reviewing medical records, photographs, and witness accounts early can make a meaningful difference."

Simple assault matters follow the municipal court track, which moves faster than Superior Court but offers fewer procedural protections for those who appear without counsel. The process generally includes a first appearance and arraignment, discovery, plea negotiation, and, if necessary, trial before a municipal judge who decides guilt without a jury. Lustberg advises that requesting full discovery, including police reports, body camera footage, medical records, and 911 recordings, is essential to evaluating the strength of the state's case.

Several defenses may apply depending on the facts, including self-defense, defense of others, duress under N.J.S.A. 2C:2-9, and mutual consent in activities such as sports where injury may be foreseeable. Lustberg emphasizes that attacking the prosecution's burden of proof, particularly the alleged mental state, often forms the foundation of an effective strategy. In some cases, a charge may be reduced to a lesser included offense such as harassment when the evidence supports a downgrade.

Attorney Lustberg also highlights that a simple assault charge can serve as a predicate act under New Jersey's Prevention of Domestic Violence Act, meaning a single incident can support both a criminal charge and a request for a restraining order. These matters proceed independently and apply different standards of proof, with the municipal court requiring proof beyond a reasonable doubt and the Family Part of Superior Court requiring only a preponderance of the evidence. A final restraining order can bar firearm possession and carry additional consequences beyond a standard conviction.

For eligible first-time offenders, diversionary options such as Conditional Dismissal under N.J.S.A. 2C:43-13.1 may allow a case to be resolved without a conviction, though the program is not available for offenses involving domestic violence. Lustberg observes that many simple assault convictions can later be expunged, with a standard waiting period of five years after completing the sentence, or as little as six months following a conditional dismissal.

The firm accepts simple assault matters in municipal courts throughout New Jersey, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Morris, Union, and other counties across the state. For those facing a simple assault charge or served with a temporary restraining order, contacting a New Jersey criminal defense attorney early may help protect their rights and their record.

About Lustberg Law Offices, LLC:

Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is a Hackensack-based criminal defense firm led by attorney Adam M. Lustberg, who has represented clients in New Jersey and New York since 2004. The firm focuses exclusively on criminal defense, handling simple assault, domestic violence, and related matters in municipal courts across the state. Attorney Lustberg remains directly involved in each case from review of the evidence through trial. For consultations, call (201) 880-5311.

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