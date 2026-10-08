Kris Land's“The Infinity Within” Wins Readers' Choice Book Award For Its Inspiring Journey Beyond Fear

United States - October 8th, 2026 - Kris Land's The Infinity Within has received a Readers' Choice Book Award. More than 30 years in the making, Land's story-driven spiritual journey follows one man's search for answers while inviting readers to reconsider the limits they have accepted in their own lives.

The Readers' Choice Book Awards was established in 2020 and evaluates each submitted book on its own merit. The recognition gives Land's long-developing work a new opportunity to reach readers drawn to questions of personal transformation and inner possibility. In its review, the Readers' Choice Book Awards describes The Infinity Within as“a philosophical and spiritual guide in the form of a series of fictional conversations from Gabe's first-person perspective.” The review highlights the book's practical exercises, including breathwork and observation, and notes that Gabe's experiments in the orchard bring its ideas about human potential to life.

At the center of The Infinity Within is Gabe, whose ordinary world is repeatedly interrupted by events he cannot easily explain. As a child, he experiences a strange moment when a toy train seems weightless in his hands. Years later, a near-fatal car crash leaves him with the sense that time and fate may be less fixed than he once believed. These experiences raise a question that follows him throughout the story: What becomes possible when fear no longer determines what we are willing to believe or attempt?

Gabe's search leads him to a quiet orchard at dawn. Away from the demands and distractions of daily life, he begins testing the boundary between intention and the seemingly impossible. He tries to summon a cardinal and considers whether he can move across the grass in an instant. The orchard becomes a place where he can set aside his assumptions and listen to himself more closely.

Along the way, Gabe reflects on figures as varied as Jesus, the Buddha, Eckhart Tolle, and Elon Musk. Their examples lead him to ask how much of what he considers impossible is shaped by fear, doubt, and inherited expectations. The Infinity Within brings that question back to readers, inviting them to consider how self-doubt and the pressure to meet someone else's definition of success can affect their work, relationships, and sense of purpose.

For Land, the book extends a mission that runs through his writing: helping people gain the clarity and confidence to shape their own lives. His earlier books addressed practical challenges such as building a home and understanding money. Here, he turns to inner life, offering readers encouragement to seek moments of quiet, recognize limiting beliefs, and take steps toward a life that feels more authentic.

The Infinity Within is a call to those ready to break through fear, trust their inner power, and create a life that reflects who they truly are. Get your copy of The Infinity Within today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and begin your journey toward awakening, courage, and transformation.

About the Author

Kris Land is a transformative, award-winning author and dynamic leader who has spent more than four decades mastering and simplifying complex fields, including construction, finance, technology, and spiritual development. His work is driven by a clear mission: to equip readers with practical tools, confidence, and clarity so they can reclaim power over their lives and shape their own destinies.

Kris first began documenting his owner-builder experience in the 2000s. Those early notes evolved into the acclaimed How to Build Your Dream Home series, a set of detailed, accessible manuals designed to help aspiring homebuilders save money, avoid setbacks, and build with confidence. He later expanded his impact into financial empowerment with The Finance Book for Young Adults, offering readers a foundational shift in how money works and how long-term wealth is built through actionable, real-world strategies.

Completed in 2025 after more than 40 years in the making, The Infinity Within is Kris's most personal and profound work. Blending story-driven mysticism with lived insight, it invites readers to break through fear, trust their inner knowing, and remember the divine truth woven through their lives. Across every title, Kris delivers more than information. He offers transformation that helps readers build, grow, and awaken with purpose.

To learn more about Kris Land and explore his books, visit: KrisLand.