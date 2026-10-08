Bronx Divorce Mediation Attorney Juan Luciano Explains How Entrepreneurs Can Divide A Business In Divorce

BRONX, NY - October 08, 2026 - Business owners facing the end of a marriage in New York often confront the difficult question of how to value and divide a closely held company without disrupting its operations. Bronx divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) is offering guidance on how mediation may help entrepreneurs coordinate financial disclosure, valuation, and settlement terms while preserving business stability. Mediation allows spouses to work with a neutral mediator, and when needed a valuation professional, to determine a company's value and negotiate a resolution.

According to Bronx divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano, mediation gives business-owning spouses the ability to design their own arrangements rather than asking a judge to decide unresolved property issues. "Mediation allows the spouses to develop business-specific terms that account for the company's operations, cash flow, and ownership structure," Luciano explains. He notes that although New York matrimonial records are generally restricted from public access, mediation may give the parties more control over how sensitive business information is exchanged.

Bronx divorce mediation attorney Juan Luciano points out that New York follows equitable distribution, meaning marital property is divided fairly based on the circumstances of the case rather than automatically split equally. Under Domestic Relations Law Section 236(B), courts consider factors including the spouses' income and property, the length of the marriage, their direct and indirect contributions, the liquidity of assets, probable future financial circumstances, tax consequences, and the practicality of keeping a business interest intact.

Luciano emphasizes that the line between separate and marital property is rarely straightforward for business owners. A business created during the marriage is generally presumed to be marital property, while an interest owned before marriage may remain separate. "Appreciation driven by active efforts, a spouse's direct or indirect contributions, and commingling can all affect whether part of a business is treated as marital property," Luciano advises. He adds that mixing marital and separate funds can make it harder to trace a separate-property claim, which is why clear records and separate accounts are important.

A reliable business valuation, or an agreed valuation range, typically provides the starting point for settlement discussions. Attorney Luciano explains that New York does not require one uniform formula, and valuation professionals may use the market, income, or asset-based approach, or a combination of methods depending on the type of business and available records. Startups and companies with significant goodwill may require more nuanced techniques, and an appraiser should distinguish transferable business value from value tied primarily to the owner's future earning capacity, which New York does not treat as marital property.

One advantage of the process, Luciano observes, is the ability to jointly retain a neutral forensic accountant or business appraiser. A joint expert may provide a shared valuation analysis, reducing the conflicting valuations and prolonged disputes that can arise when spouses hire separate experts in litigation, while each spouse may still obtain independent legal or financial advice.

Once a business has been valued, mediation offers flexibility in how to divide it. The Bronx divorce lawyer notes that spouses may consider a strategic buyout, an asset offset in which one spouse receives marital assets of equivalent value such as the home or retirement accounts, structured installment payments through a note, continued co-ownership under a detailed agreement, a profit-sharing arrangement, or a coordinated sale. These approaches can help an entrepreneur avoid an unnecessary or rushed sale and preserve working capital.

Attorney Luciano stresses that complete and accurate financial disclosure is essential to informed mediation. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to gather profit and loss statements, balance sheets, capitalization tables, several years of tax returns, business bank statements, and current contracts, leases, and loan agreements before mediation begins. He also notes that a valid prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can define whether a business is separate or marital property in advance, potentially shortening the process considerably.

Luciano cautions that a tentative understanding reached in mediation is not automatically enforceable. A marital settlement agreement generally must be in writing, signed by both spouses, and acknowledged in the manner required for a deed before it can be incorporated into a judgment of divorce. Each spouse should have independent counsel review the proposed agreement. If mediation does not resolve every issue, the unresolved matters may proceed to a contested divorce, where a judge decides them based on the statutory factors.

For entrepreneurs facing divorce in New York, consulting an experienced divorce mediation attorney may help address valuation, ownership, and settlement issues early and keep the focus on reaching a practical resolution that protects the business.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Bronx-based family law firm focused on divorce, mediation, and related matrimonial matters throughout the Bronx and the surrounding New York City communities. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, who has more than two decades of experience and has served as President of the Bronx Family Court Bar Association, the firm assists individuals and families navigating divorce, including cases involving closely held businesses. For consultations, call (718) 519-8336 or visit the office at 187 E 163rd St, Bronx, NY 10451.

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