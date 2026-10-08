Manhattan Condo Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Outlines Legal Risks Of Buying A New Construction Condo In NYC

NEW YORK, NY - October 08, 2026 - Purchasing a new construction condominium in New York City ranks among the most legally challenging transactions in the real estate market, involving layers of disclosures, sponsor-drafted contracts, and lengthy construction timelines that often favor the developer. Manhattan condo real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) has released guidance identifying five key legal risks buyers should evaluate before signing, from closing costs and square footage to sponsor control and city tax rules.

According to Manhattan condo real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, new development purchases differ significantly from resales, where buyers and sellers typically split customary closing costs. Sponsors often use the Offering Plan and purchase agreement to shift expenses onto the buyer, including New York State and New York City transfer taxes, the sponsor's attorney fee, and Working Capital Fund contributions. "Even sophisticated purchasers can overlook contract terms that quietly increase the true cost of a transaction," Zinkovetsky explains.

Manhattan condo real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky notes that transfer taxes, though generally the seller's responsibility under New York law, are frequently passed to buyers through sponsor contracts. On a $2,000,000 condominium purchase, these taxes alone can amount to five-figure costs before any contract-specific adjustments. Buyers may also be asked to pay the sponsor's attorney fee, typically between $2,500 and $5,000, and contribute one or two months of common charges to the Working Capital Fund.

Not every cost is fixed, according to Zinkovetsky. A Purchase CEMA, or Consolidation, Extension, and Modification Agreement, can reduce Mortgage Recording Tax by allowing buyers to assume part of the sponsor's existing construction loan rather than financing the entire purchase with a new mortgage. "Buyers often have the greatest negotiating leverage during early sales, before the Offering Plan becomes effective, and during closeout, when only a few units remain," he points out. Any negotiated savings should be documented clearly in the contract rider.

Attorney Zinkovetsky also cautions that advertised square footage rarely reflects usable living space. Developers often include exterior wall thickness or portions of common elements in their calculations, creating a Loss Factor between the marketed size and the actual interior area. A unit advertised as 1,000 square feet may contain only 750 to 800 square feet of usable space, and courts typically uphold these measurement methods when properly disclosed.

Warranty protections are more limited than many buyers expect. The Housing Merchant Implied Warranty under General Business Law Article 36-B usually applies only to residential buildings of five stories or less, meaning it does not cover most Manhattan high-rise developments. Even where it applies, the warranty carries narrow coverage periods and strict written notice requirements. Zinkovetsky advises buyers to document punch list items during the final walk-through and to consider an escrow holdback equal to roughly 150 percent of estimated repair costs to ensure the sponsor completes agreed work.

Timing presents another significant risk, as new construction contracts rarely include a firm closing date. Offering Plans typically identify both an Anticipated First Closing Date and an Outside Date, and Zinkovetsky emphasizes that only the latter carries legal weight. "The Anticipated Date is essentially marketing, while the Outside Date is what may give a buyer the right to cancel and recover a deposit if the building is not ready," he says. Because broad Force Majeure clauses covering supply chain disruptions or labor shortages can extend that deadline, buyers should negotiate limits on such extensions and require prompt written notice. Buyers should also confirm whether the building holds a final or a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy before agreeing to close.

Zinkovetsky further highlights the importance of understanding sponsor control after sales begin. A building may become difficult to finance, sometimes described as "non-warrantable," when the sponsor retains too many unsold units, rents a large portion of the building, or maintains control of the homeowners association for an extended period. Reviewing the Offering Plan to determine how long sponsor control lasts and whether veto rights continue after turnover can help buyers avoid problems years after closing.

Finally, the firm addresses city tax rules that can raise long-term costs. Zinkovetsky observes that the 421-a tax abatement has largely been replaced by the more restrictive 485-x program, which excludes Manhattan condominium developments entirely. He adds that buildings subject to Local Law 97 emissions limits may face penalties and costly capital improvements. Buyers should request written confirmation of tax abatement status and a Local Law 97 compliance plan before committing.

For those considering a new construction condominium in Manhattan or elsewhere in New York City, consulting a real estate attorney to review the Offering Plan, purchase agreement, and sponsor riders may help identify legal risks and secure stronger protections before signing.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a Manhattan-based real estate practice representing both local and international clients in condominium transactions, co-op matters, and high-value property deals throughout New York City. Led by Managing Partner and founder Peter Zinkovetsky, Esq., the firm evaluates Offering Plans, negotiates sponsor riders, and represents buyers through closing across Manhattan and the greater New York area. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090.

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