Gloucester County Car Accident Attorney Ken Gibson Explains Medical Imaging Tests After A Crash In Virginia

HAYES, VA - October 08, 2026 - Individuals injured in a collision often assume that a single X-ray will reveal the full extent of their injuries, but the reality is more nuanced. Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) is offering guidance on when X-rays, CT scans, and MRI imaging may be needed after a Virginia car accident, and how medical documentation can influence an insurance claim.

According to Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson, the appropriate test depends on a patient's symptoms and the type of injury a physician suspects. X-rays use a small amount of ionizing radiation to create images of internal structures and are useful for identifying fractures, joint dislocations, and alignment problems. "Many injured people believe that if an X-ray comes back normal, they are fine," says Gibson. "Standard X-rays do not clearly show the spinal cord, discs, ligaments, or nerves, so a normal result does not always tell the full story."

Gloucester County car accident attorney Ken Gibson notes that certain injuries are frequently missed on X-rays because they involve soft tissue rather than bone. Whiplash and neck strain, herniated or bulging discs, torn ligaments and tendons, torn rotator cuffs, torn labrums, and nerve damage often require different imaging to detect. When an examination suggests an injury that an X-ray may not reveal, a physician may order additional testing.

Gibson explains that CT scans and MRI serve distinct purposes. A CT scan is often chosen when doctors need fast images to look for internal bleeding or injuries to organs or bones, while an MRI can provide greater detail for many soft tissue, spinal cord, and nerve injuries. "The choice between these tests depends on the body area involved, the urgency of the situation, and the patient's medical history," Gibson observes. He adds that patients should always inform the imaging team about any pacemaker, implanted device, artificial joint, metal fragment, or possible pregnancy before an MRI.

Regarding timing, the firm points out that there is no fixed deadline for receiving X-rays after a crash. Emergency care should be sought for severe pain, weakness, numbness, confusion, loss of consciousness, repeated vomiting, or trouble breathing, and any new symptoms that appear after leaving the scene warrant prompt medical attention. Virginia Code § 46.2-894 requires a driver involved in an injury crash to stop, provide identifying information, and render reasonable assistance, while Virginia Code § 46.2-371 requires immediate notification of a law enforcement officer following a crash involving injury or death.

Attorney Gibson emphasizes that medical care and legal deadlines follow separate timelines. Under Virginia Code § 8.01-243, most car accident cases carry a two-year window from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit, though certain exceptions may alter that deadline. "A long, unexplained gap in treatment can give an insurer a reason to dispute the cause or severity of an injury," Gibson advises. "Keeping records showing when symptoms began, and documenting why any treatment or imaging was delayed, can make a meaningful difference."

The question of who pays for imaging is another common concern. Gibson notes that injured individuals should not assume a provider will bill health insurance first, and should confirm the proper billing process with the provider, health insurer, and auto insurer. If a Virginia auto policy includes Medical Expense Benefits, often called MedPay, that coverage may pay reasonable and necessary accident-related medical costs incurred within three years of the crash, up to policy limits, regardless of fault. When another driver is at fault, injured parties may seek compensation for reasonable and necessary medical expenses, lost income, and pain and suffering, subject to proof of fault, medical causation, and available insurance.

The firm also addresses situations where a recommended test is not completed. An insurer may question an injury when a physician recommends an MRI or CT scan that the patient does not undergo, but that does not automatically defeat a claim. Gibson recommends that patients with concerns about cost, scheduling, claustrophobia, an implant, or possible pregnancy discuss those issues with the ordering provider and ask that the reason for any declined test be documented in the medical record.

Founded by attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton, the firm serves injured clients throughout Gloucester County and the surrounding Virginia communities. Gibson highlights that continuing symptoms after a normal X-ray can lead to additional appointments, further testing, and insurance disputes, all of which may affect how an insurer evaluates a claim.

For those facing questions about medical imaging, treatment gaps, or insurance coverage after a collision, contacting an experienced Gloucester County car accident attorney may help clarify the claims process and protect the value of a claim.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located at 4073 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072. Led by attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton, the firm helps injured people navigate insurance claims and litigation throughout Gloucester County and the surrounding area. For consultations, call (804) 413-6777.

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