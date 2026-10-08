William Shifrin Discusses New Book The Coaching Advantage And Selling In The AI Age In New Youtube Interview

MENAFN - GetNews) William Shifrin, an enterprise tech sales professional and AI/data strategist, discusses his new book The Coaching Advantage in a YouTube interview. He champions consultative selling, building trust through competence and showing prospects tangible business outcomes rather than just pitching fixes. Drawing on five years coaching high school football, he links coaching and sales through trust. He also explores how reliable, connected data powers real AI results across industries.

Atlanta, GA - October 08, 2026 - William Shifrin, an enterprise technology sales professional and AI and data strategist, sat down for a new YouTube interview about his new book, The Coaching Advantage, and why the best sales conversations end with real business outcomes.

At the heart of the book is a consultative approach to selling. William Shifrin doesn't stop at naming a prospect's problem and pitching a fix. He builds trust through competence and value, then shows prospects the tangible impact a solution will have on their business.

"Anyone can point out a problem and pitch a product," said William Shifrin. "The conversations that matter are the ones where a customer can see exactly what changes for their business. That's where trust comes from."

In the interview, he also talks about how five years coaching high school football shaped the way he builds relationships and leads people. For him, coaching and selling come down to the same thing: people have to trust you before they'll follow your lead.

"Coaching taught me that you earn trust by showing up prepared and putting the other person's success first," said William Shifrin. "That's true on the field, and it's true in a sales conversation."

The conversation then turns to data and AI, and how organizations in every industry are putting their data to work. William Shifrin walks through examples ranging from marketing leads and executive decision-making to IoT sensor data collected in the field, showing how connected, reliable data is what lets AI deliver real results.

He brings a view from both sides of AI adoption, using AI tools in his own daily work while helping organizations build the data infrastructure their AI systems depend on. His background spans enterprise technology sales, education, athletics and leadership development, experience that shapes his belief that technology changes quickly, but trust, relationships and clear communication remain the foundation of long-term business success.

The full interview is available on YouTube, with more from William Shifrin at williamshifrin.

About William Shifrin

William Shifrin is an enterprise technology sales professional and AI and data strategist who works with organizations on data, analytics, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. He is the author of The Coaching Advantage. His expertise includes enterprise sales strategy, AI adoption, data and analytics, and relationship management. Read more from William Shifrin on the intersection of enterprise technology and human relationships.