Renewaltime Launches Automated Subscription And Contract Tracking Platform For Teams

MENAFN - GetNews)RenewalTime has launched a centralized renewal management platform to track subscriptions, insurance policies, licenses, and contracts. Built for individuals, freelancers, and small teams, the software delivers multi-channel reminders to prevent lapsed agreements, expired documents, and unwanted auto-renewals.

The platform eliminates reliance on manual spreadsheets by allowing users to import and categorize recurring commitments in a single dashboard. Users configure lead times for each item, and the system sends automated alerts via email, SMS, and push notifications at 30-day, seven-day, and one-day intervals before deadlines. The central timeline organizes all entries by urgency and calculates normalized monthly and yearly spend totals in USD to provide clear visibility into upcoming financial obligations.

RenewalTime features shared workspaces to support collaborative tracking across households and small businesses. Account administrators assign owner, member, and viewer roles to consolidate software-as-a-service expenses, vendor contracts, and government permits into one unified view without sharing individual login credentials. The platform also includes document storage, enabling users to attach policy PDFs and contract files directly to their respective renewal entries for immediate retrieval during renegotiations or cancellations.

The platform adheres to strict data security and privacy protocols. The software features encryption at rest and in transit, hashed passwords, and least-privilege access controls. RenewalTime aligns with CCPA and GDPR standards, maintains a strict policy against selling customer data, and allows users to export their records in standard formats at any time. Company leadership maintains a deliberate product focus on core tracking reliability rather than expanding into a generalized productivity suite, ensuring scheduled reminder notifications deliver accurately.

The platform operates on a tiered pricing model. The free tier supports up to five renewals with email reminders. The Pro plan, priced at $8 per user per month, provides unlimited tracking, SMS and push notifications, spend analytics, and document attachments. The Team plan, priced at $18 per user per month, enables shared workspaces and role-based access controls.

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About RenewalTime

Founded in 2026 and headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, RenewalTime develops focused renewal tracking software for households, freelancers, and small businesses. The company builds secure, purpose-driven tools that consolidate federal, municipal, and consumer renewals into a single actionable timeline.