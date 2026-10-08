Barbieri Law Firm Sponsors Sold-Out 25Th Annual Women In Business Summit As Profile Sponsor

MENAFN - GetNews) "Attendees at the 25th Annual Women in Business Summit in Plano, Texas, left to right: Kristen Gavigan, Kim Voigt-Eanes, Kriti Sharma, Heather Barbieri, Carrie Thomas, Taylor Brayton, Didi Louzon, and Laura Chumah."Barbieri Law Firm took part in the sold-out Sep 18, 2026 Women in Business Summit in Plano as a Profile Sponsor, continuing the firm's support for women's leadership and community connection.

FRISCO, Texas - October 8, 2026 - Barbieri Law Firm, a Frisco-based criminal defense firm, participated as a Profile Sponsor at the 25th Annual Women in Business Summit on Sep 18, 2026, at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park in Plano, Texas.

Presented by Bank of America, the sold-out summit brought together professionals for its 25th anniversary program. The event is designed to connect women across industries through discussion, professional relationships, and shared experience. Noelle LeVeaux, chief marketing officer for FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas, delivered the keynote address, titled "Wear Your Crown."

As a Profile Sponsor, Barbieri Law Firm was featured on page 44 of Local Profile's Women in Business issue and had a reserved table at the summit, where the firm's team was seated at Table 6. Those elements gave the firm an opportunity to take part in the conversation while supporting a long-running North Texas forum for women in business. The summit also created a setting for attendees to exchange practical perspectives across industries and carry new professional connections into their organizations and communities.

"Supporting women in business means creating room for relationships, ideas, and opportunities to grow," said Heather Barbieri, founder of Barbieri Law Firm. "Our work depends on preparation, clear communication, and trust. Those same values strengthen professional communities, and we are proud to support a forum where women can learn from one another and build lasting connections."

The sponsorship is one way Barbieri Law Firm participates in the broader North Texas business community. It also reflects a practical connection between the summit's purpose and the firm's day-to-day work: people make consequential decisions more confidently when they have access to clear information, thoughtful guidance, and a strong professional network.

Barbieri Law Firm, founded in 2000 and based in Frisco, is dedicated to criminal defense. The firm has an all-female attorney team that includes former prosecutors and brings more than 50 years of combined legal experience to case assessment and preparation. The firm runs every matter through a 115-point defense checklist so that preparation does not rest on any one person's recall. Communication stays focused on the circumstances of the individual client when legal problems may affect a person's liberty, family, reputation, or livelihood.

The 25th Annual Women in Business Summit took place at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park, 5805 Granite Parkway in Plano. Additional event information is available from Local Profile.

About Barbieri Law Firm

Barbieri Law Firm is a criminal defense law firm founded in 2000 and based in Frisco, Texas, representing clients throughout the state. The firm is dedicated to criminal defense. Its attorneys are an all-female attorney team that includes former prosecutors, with more than 50 years of combined legal experience, supported by an in-house investigator who works alongside the legal team from the outset of a matter. Founder Heather Barbieri served as president of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association in 2022-2023. Barbieri Law Firm serves clients in Frisco, Plano, Allen, and McKinney, across Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties, and throughout Texas. Learn more at .