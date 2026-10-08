Barbieri Law Firm Supports Collin County Women Lawyers Association As Star Sponsor Of CCWLA Fall Fashion Show

MENAFN - GetNews)"Primary image (landscape group photo): Members of Barbieri Law Firm at the CCWLA Fall Fashion Show."Barbieri Law Firm took part in the Collin County Women Lawyers Association Fall Fashion Show on Aug 27, 2026 as a Star Sponsor, a sponsorship that supports four key CCWLA events during the year.

FRISCO, Texas - October 8, 2026 - Barbieri Law Firm, a Frisco-based criminal defense firm, participated as a Star Sponsor at the Collin County Women Lawyers Association (CCWLA) Fall Fashion Show on Aug 27, 2026. The firm's CCWLA sponsorship supports four key events during the year.

The event took place at Neiman Marcus at The Shops at Willow Bend mall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Central Time and benefited the Collin County Specialty Courts, which focus on rehabilitation, treatment, and long-term stability for individuals and families involved in the justice system.

Members of the Barbieri Law Firm team took part in the event, and founder Heather Barbieri was joined by Rebecca Silvestri, publisher of Local Profile.

Barbieri Law Firm's Star Sponsorship of CCWLA is intended to support professional connection, recognition, and participation among women lawyers in Collin County. Events like the Fall Fashion Show give attorneys an opportunity to strengthen relationships beyond their individual practices and to take part in the local legal community.

"Women attorneys strengthen the profession when they have opportunities to exchange ideas, recognize one another's work, and build relationships across practices," said Heather Barbieri, founder of Barbieri Law Firm. "We are pleased to support CCWLA and its work bringing Collin County's legal community together."

For Barbieri Law Firm, participation in community and professional organizations complements its client work. Founded in 2000 and based in Frisco, the firm is dedicated to criminal defense. It has an all-female attorney team that includes former prosecutors and brings more than 50 years of combined legal experience to case assessment and preparation. Founder Heather Barbieri served as president of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association in 2022-2023. Case evaluation draws on multiple attorney perspectives, while communication and strategy stay tailored to the circumstances of the individual client.

About Barbieri Law Firm

Barbieri Law Firm is a criminal defense law firm founded in 2000 and based in Frisco, Texas, representing clients throughout the state. The firm is dedicated to criminal defense. Its attorneys are an all-female attorney team that includes former prosecutors, with more than 50 years of combined legal experience, supported by an in-house investigator who works alongside the legal team from the outset of a matter. Founder Heather Barbieri served as president of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association in 2022-2023. Barbieri Law Firm serves clients in Frisco, Plano, Allen, and McKinney, across Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties, and throughout Texas. Learn more at .