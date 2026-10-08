MENAFN - GetNews)"The limelit homepage."Limelit, an agent-first generative engine optimization platform, has released Limelit Open, a self-hosted AI search visibility tracker, as open source under the Apache 2.0 license, with tools and plugins that let AI agents read its data.

San Francisco, California - October 08, 2026 - Limelit, a generative engine optimization (GEO) platform built by Limelit, has released Limelit Open, a self-hosted artificial intelligence (AI) search visibility tracker, as open source at github/limelit-co/open under the Apache 2.0 license. Limelit Open is being built in public, and ready-to-run downloads for macOS and Linux have been published on GitHub since September 29, 2026.

Limelit Open tracks how ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode and Bing Copilot mention and cite a brand against its competitors, for five of the engines, a free monthly allowance from Limelit's hosted service. It runs as a single program, with no database server or container to set up, and keeps its data in a local file. Its dashboard shows visibility, share of voice, average position and citation share, and gives visibility as the number of answers that name the brand out of all answers measured. Every answer can be read in full with the brand marked in the text, the sources the engine cited and, for ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, the web searches the engine reported running, known as query fan-out. A read-only demo at runs an unmodified build of the repository.

The project is built for AI agents first. It includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server with fourteen read tools, most of which share their names with the hosted product's tools, so an assistant such as Claude can query the data directly.

On October 5, 2026, the repository also became a plugin marketplace that can be added to Claude Code, Anthropic's AI coding assistant, with the command "/plugin marketplace add limelit-co/open", which makes three plugins available to install. One connects Claude Code to a Limelit Open install, one connects it to the hosted product, and one runs two checks that need no account: which AI crawlers a site's robots file (the file that tells crawlers what they may read) lets in, and whether its llms file (a proposed index of a site's pages for AI models) is present and well formed.

Generative engine optimization, closely related to answer engine optimization (AEO) and also called AI search optimization, is the work of getting a brand mentioned and cited in AI-generated answers. AI visibility tracking, sometimes called AI brand monitoring, measures the result. Limelit Open lets a team run that measurement on its own infrastructure and read the code that computes each number.

Limelit's hosted product is built to work like an AI marketer for a small team. Its agents run the recurring work of generative engine optimization on a schedule: they refresh the buyer questions across the engines, hunt for the questions where a brand is missing, score those gaps, draft the page or correction that answers each one, draft outreach pitches for the team to send from its own mailbox, and track whether the brand's visibility improves. A spend cap stops the work before a budget is exceeded, and the team decides what ships. Agents created in its agent builder, can also run on a schedule, read the account's own data and report what they find, but they cannot publish or send anything. An Open install moves to the hosted product with one command, which copies its data and never sends the operator's provider keys.

About Limelit

Limelit is an agent-first generative engine optimization platform built by Limelit in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its hosted product works like an AI marketer: its agents track AI search visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, Google AI Overviews and Google AI Mode, show where a brand is recommended, missing or described inaccurately, and draft the pages, corrections and outreach that address those gaps, on a schedule the team sets. Limelit Open, its self-hosted tracker, is open source under the Apache 2.0 license. Outreach messages that Limelit drafts are handed to the customer's own mailbox; Limelit does not send them. More information is available at limelit.

ChatGPT, Claude, Claude Code, Gemini, Perplexity and Copilot are trademarks of their respective owners. Limelit is not affiliated with or endorsed by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft or Perplexity.