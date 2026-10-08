Primior Releases 2026 Orange County Commercial Real Estate Report Highlighting Stabilizing Cap Rates And Selective Investor Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)"Capital is moving back into the market, but with discipline. Investors are prioritizing stable cash flow, strong tenants, and resilient asset classes over speculative growth. The focus today is durability, not upside projections."Primior released its 2026 Orange County Commercial Real Estate Report, identifying a recovery phase marked by stabilizing cap rates, rising investment activity, and a shift toward defensive assets. The report highlights strong demand for industrial, medical office, and grocery-anchored retail, while office and some multifamily sectors remain under pressure.

IRVINE, CA – Oct. 8, 2026 – Primior Holdings Inc. (OTC: PTKN), a Southern California-based real estate investment and development firm, has published its Orange County Commercial Real Estate Report 2026, providing a detailed analysis of cap rate trends, investment activity, and forward-looking strategies for investors and sponsors operating in one of the nation's most competitive markets.

The report identifies 2026 as a transitional recovery period for Orange County commercial real estate, marked by stabilizing cap rates, a return of institutional capital, and increased transaction volume following two years of market compression driven by elevated interest rates. National commercial real estate investment volume is projected to rise 16 percent to approximately $562 billion, with Orange County participating in this broader recovery.

According to Primior's findings, investor demand has shifted decisively toward defensive, income-producing assets. Industrial, medical office, and grocery-anchored retail properties are attracting the majority of institutional capital due to their stable cash flows and long-term tenant structures. In contrast, office and certain multifamily segments continue to face headwinds, with investors applying stricter underwriting standards and prioritizing predictable income over speculative appreciation.

“Investors are no longer underwriting for aggressive growth-they are underwriting for durability,” said a Primior spokesperson.“The focus has shifted to assets that can perform through uncertainty, not just during expansion cycles.”

The report outlines current cap rate ranges across major asset classes. Class A industrial properties in prime Orange County submarkets are trading between approximately 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent, reflecting continued demand driven by e-commerce and proximity to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Medical office assets, supported by long-term healthcare tenants and limited new supply, are trading between 5.0 percent and 6.0 percent.

Retail performance remains bifurcated. Grocery-anchored centers with credit tenants continue to demonstrate resilience, while lifestyle and entertainment-focused retail properties carry higher cap rates due to increased exposure to consumer spending volatility. Office assets show the greatest divergence, with newer Class A buildings maintaining relative stability while older properties face elevated vacancy and pricing pressure.

The report also highlights key demand drivers shaping the Orange County market, including logistics infrastructure, healthcare expansion, and evolving retail tenant mix strategies. Submarket performance varies significantly, with Irvine and Newport Beach commanding premium pricing due to strong employment bases and high-income demographics, while Anaheim and Santa Ana present value-add opportunities with higher operational complexity.

Primior emphasizes that investors and sponsors must adopt a disciplined approach in the current environment. The report recommends prioritizing assets with long-term leases, applying conservative rent growth assumptions, and maintaining clear exit strategies. Value-add and development projects remain viable but require careful underwriting, particularly in markets facing supply pressures or shifting demand dynamics.

The publication aligns with Primior's broader strategy of providing institutional-grade research and tools to support informed investment decisions. In addition to market insights, the firm continues to develop technology-driven solutions, including investment modeling tools and platforms that expand access to real estate opportunities through tokenization.

Primior's 2026 report concludes that while the market is recovering, it remains selective. Investors who focus on asset quality, location fundamentals, and income stability are best positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving Orange County landscape.

For more information and to access the full report, visit Primior's website.

About Primior

Founded in 2012, Primior is an investment firm focused on value investing across real estate, private equity, and public equity. The firm combines disciplined investment selection with integrated capabilities spanning asset management, development, capital formation, and digital ownership infrastructure through Gaia. Primior's mission is to identify, acquire, and support assets and businesses with strong fundamentals, durable cash-flow potential, and the ability to create long-term value through disciplined execution.

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