DLF Malls Unveils The Third Edition Of Beyoutiful, Transforming Beauty Retail Into A World Of Discovery, Expression And Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 7th October 2026: DLF Malls, one of India's leading retail and lifestyle destinations, announces the third edition of BeYOUtiful, its flagship beauty-led campaign, taking place from 25 September to 11 October 2026 across DLF Mall of India, Noida; DLF Promenade, Delhi; DLF Avenue, Delhi; DLF Midtown Plaza and DLF Summit Plaza.
Built around the thought of redefining beauty retail through discovery, experimentation and personalised experiences, BeYOUtiful 2026 reflects the evolving expectations of today's beauty consumer. As consumers increasingly seek expert guidance, hands-on experiences and personalised recommendations, the campaign transforms DLF Malls into immersive destinations where beauty can be discovered, experienced and explored beyond the transaction.
The campaign brings together 200+ participating brands and 20+ brand-led events and experiences, supported by on-ground activations, digital amplification and influencer engagement. Leading beauty and personal care names including Sephora, Nykaa Luxe, M·A·C, TIRA, SS Beauty, Armani Beauty, Bobbi Brown and KIKO, among others, are participating across the campaign.
Consumers can look forward to an experiential calendar featuring Signature Glam Masterclasses, Fragrance Layering, Grooming for Men, Ayurvedic Skincare Consultations, Wellness Experiences, Beauty Crawls and Hair Consultations, alongside a host of brand-led engagements. The campaign will also offer 3X loyalty reward points, adding greater value to the consumer experience.
Commenting on the campaign, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, said:“With the third edition of BeYOUtiful, DLF Malls is continuing to create experiences that go beyond retail and foster meaningful consumer connections. Beauty today is about discovery, self-expression, experimentation and finding what works for you. Through BeYOUtiful, we are bringing together leading brands, experts and immersive experiences to create an environment where consumers can explore, learn and engage in a more meaningful way. This is also reflective of our larger vision for retail, where our malls evolve into lifestyle destinations that offer consumers compelling reasons to discover, participate and return.”
At a time when beauty discovery is increasingly influenced by digital platforms and creator-led conversations, BeYOUtiful brings the value of physical discovery back to the forefront, enabling consumers to touch, test, learn and engage with products and experts. The campaign also creates opportunities for participating brands to drive product discovery, trial and consideration through meaningful consumer interactions.
Beyond driving footfall, BeYOUtiful aims to strengthen DLF Malls' positioning as a premium beauty and lifestyle destination, while creating stronger consumer engagement, brand affinity, earned media and social conversations around beauty, wellness and self-expression.
At its core, BeYOUtiful is a celebration of individuality - creating a space where beauty is discovered through personal choice, confidence and self-expression.
About DLF Malls
India's organized retail landscape has evolved from transactional spaces into destination-led ecosystems where experience, aspiration and design define consumer engagement. At the forefront of this transformation, DLF Malls stands as a category-defining force, creating landmark destinations that seamlessly integrate luxury, premium retail, dining and culture under one curated vision, where experience, aspiration, and design converge.
With a strategically diversified presence across key urban markets, DLF Malls combines scale with precision, global luxury with homegrown excellence and commerce with community, consistently setting benchmarks for modern retail in India.
Built around the thought of redefining beauty retail through discovery, experimentation and personalised experiences, BeYOUtiful 2026 reflects the evolving expectations of today's beauty consumer. As consumers increasingly seek expert guidance, hands-on experiences and personalised recommendations, the campaign transforms DLF Malls into immersive destinations where beauty can be discovered, experienced and explored beyond the transaction.
The campaign brings together 200+ participating brands and 20+ brand-led events and experiences, supported by on-ground activations, digital amplification and influencer engagement. Leading beauty and personal care names including Sephora, Nykaa Luxe, M·A·C, TIRA, SS Beauty, Armani Beauty, Bobbi Brown and KIKO, among others, are participating across the campaign.
Consumers can look forward to an experiential calendar featuring Signature Glam Masterclasses, Fragrance Layering, Grooming for Men, Ayurvedic Skincare Consultations, Wellness Experiences, Beauty Crawls and Hair Consultations, alongside a host of brand-led engagements. The campaign will also offer 3X loyalty reward points, adding greater value to the consumer experience.
Commenting on the campaign, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail, said:“With the third edition of BeYOUtiful, DLF Malls is continuing to create experiences that go beyond retail and foster meaningful consumer connections. Beauty today is about discovery, self-expression, experimentation and finding what works for you. Through BeYOUtiful, we are bringing together leading brands, experts and immersive experiences to create an environment where consumers can explore, learn and engage in a more meaningful way. This is also reflective of our larger vision for retail, where our malls evolve into lifestyle destinations that offer consumers compelling reasons to discover, participate and return.”
At a time when beauty discovery is increasingly influenced by digital platforms and creator-led conversations, BeYOUtiful brings the value of physical discovery back to the forefront, enabling consumers to touch, test, learn and engage with products and experts. The campaign also creates opportunities for participating brands to drive product discovery, trial and consideration through meaningful consumer interactions.
Beyond driving footfall, BeYOUtiful aims to strengthen DLF Malls' positioning as a premium beauty and lifestyle destination, while creating stronger consumer engagement, brand affinity, earned media and social conversations around beauty, wellness and self-expression.
At its core, BeYOUtiful is a celebration of individuality - creating a space where beauty is discovered through personal choice, confidence and self-expression.
About DLF Malls
India's organized retail landscape has evolved from transactional spaces into destination-led ecosystems where experience, aspiration and design define consumer engagement. At the forefront of this transformation, DLF Malls stands as a category-defining force, creating landmark destinations that seamlessly integrate luxury, premium retail, dining and culture under one curated vision, where experience, aspiration, and design converge.
With a strategically diversified presence across key urban markets, DLF Malls combines scale with precision, global luxury with homegrown excellence and commerce with community, consistently setting benchmarks for modern retail in India.
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