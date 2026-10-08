Acer And Akshay Kumar Deepen Partnership With Acer Fashion Luggage Collaboration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th October 2026, Bengaluru, India – Acer is deepening its association with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar through a strategic collaboration for Acer luggage business, taking their relationship beyond conventional brand endorsement. The partnership brings together Acer's focus on design, innovation and functionality with Akshay's own experience as a frequent traveller and his strong association with performance, versatility and contemporary lifestyle.
The collaboration evolved from Akshay's personal experience with the Acer Fashion luggage range. With travel being an integral part of his professional and personal life, he found the products to be closely aligned with what he looks for in luggage - practical design, ease of use, durability and a contemporary aesthetic. This natural product fit has now developed into a deeper partnership, with Akshay closely associated with Acer Fashion's journey in the luggage category and its evolution in the years ahead.
Beyond representing the brand, the collaboration will also explore opportunities for Akshay to contribute perspectives and insights towards future luggage collections, drawing from his extensive travel experiences and understanding of what consumers increasingly expect from products designed for life on the move.
Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India Group, said,“Our association with Akshay has always been built around a strong alignment of values - performance, reliability, adaptability and the ability to continually evolve. With Acer Fashion luggage, we saw an opportunity to take that relationship much deeper. Akshay is someone who travels extensively and understands first-hand what a good travel product needs to deliver. His experience with the range and his belief in the product made this a natural progression for both of us. We see him not simply as the face of Acer Fashion luggage, but as a partner in how we build and shape this business going forward, including the evolution of future product lines.”
Speaking about the partnership, Akshay Kumar said,“Travel is such a large part of my life that luggage is something I use constantly rather than occasionally. When I started using Acer Fashion luggage, what stood out for me was how naturally it combined practicality, durability and design. It worked well for the way I travel, and that made this association feel very organic. What excites me even more is that this is not just about representing a product; it is an opportunity to be part of the journey as Acer Fashion grows the category and thinks about what travellers will need next. I'm looking forward to contributing my own experiences and ideas as we take this forward together.”
The Acer Fashion luggage portfolio has been designed around the evolving requirements of modern travellers, spanning business travel, family holidays, short getaways and everyday mobility. The range combines contemporary aesthetics with functional detailing and dependable performance, reflecting Acer's broader philosophy of using thoughtful design to simplify everyday experiences.
The development comes at an important stage in Acer's journey, as the company marks 50 years globally and 27 years in India. Over the decades, Acer has continued to evolve alongside changing consumer lifestyles, progressively extending its capabilities beyond personal computing into a broader ecosystem of technology, home and lifestyle products.
Akshay Kumar's own journey mirrors many of the qualities Acer Fashion wants to bring to the category. Across decades, he has continually adapted to changing audiences, formats and lifestyles while retaining a strong association with discipline, performance and dependability. His extensive travel across films, events, personal commitments and international engagements also gives the partnership a direct and authentic connection to the category.
Through this collaboration, Acer is bringing together brand, product and personality in a more integrated partnership model, with Akshay playing a role not only in how Acer Fashion luggage is presented to consumers, but also in how the category develops over time.
The partnership marks another step in Acer's expansion into lifestyle categories, connecting its legacy of design and innovation with products created for the journeys, routines and evolving needs of today's consumers.
The Acer Luggage Range is available to shop at Acer online store, Acer exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.
The collaboration evolved from Akshay's personal experience with the Acer Fashion luggage range. With travel being an integral part of his professional and personal life, he found the products to be closely aligned with what he looks for in luggage - practical design, ease of use, durability and a contemporary aesthetic. This natural product fit has now developed into a deeper partnership, with Akshay closely associated with Acer Fashion's journey in the luggage category and its evolution in the years ahead.
Beyond representing the brand, the collaboration will also explore opportunities for Akshay to contribute perspectives and insights towards future luggage collections, drawing from his extensive travel experiences and understanding of what consumers increasingly expect from products designed for life on the move.
Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India Group, said,“Our association with Akshay has always been built around a strong alignment of values - performance, reliability, adaptability and the ability to continually evolve. With Acer Fashion luggage, we saw an opportunity to take that relationship much deeper. Akshay is someone who travels extensively and understands first-hand what a good travel product needs to deliver. His experience with the range and his belief in the product made this a natural progression for both of us. We see him not simply as the face of Acer Fashion luggage, but as a partner in how we build and shape this business going forward, including the evolution of future product lines.”
Speaking about the partnership, Akshay Kumar said,“Travel is such a large part of my life that luggage is something I use constantly rather than occasionally. When I started using Acer Fashion luggage, what stood out for me was how naturally it combined practicality, durability and design. It worked well for the way I travel, and that made this association feel very organic. What excites me even more is that this is not just about representing a product; it is an opportunity to be part of the journey as Acer Fashion grows the category and thinks about what travellers will need next. I'm looking forward to contributing my own experiences and ideas as we take this forward together.”
The Acer Fashion luggage portfolio has been designed around the evolving requirements of modern travellers, spanning business travel, family holidays, short getaways and everyday mobility. The range combines contemporary aesthetics with functional detailing and dependable performance, reflecting Acer's broader philosophy of using thoughtful design to simplify everyday experiences.
The development comes at an important stage in Acer's journey, as the company marks 50 years globally and 27 years in India. Over the decades, Acer has continued to evolve alongside changing consumer lifestyles, progressively extending its capabilities beyond personal computing into a broader ecosystem of technology, home and lifestyle products.
Akshay Kumar's own journey mirrors many of the qualities Acer Fashion wants to bring to the category. Across decades, he has continually adapted to changing audiences, formats and lifestyles while retaining a strong association with discipline, performance and dependability. His extensive travel across films, events, personal commitments and international engagements also gives the partnership a direct and authentic connection to the category.
Through this collaboration, Acer is bringing together brand, product and personality in a more integrated partnership model, with Akshay playing a role not only in how Acer Fashion luggage is presented to consumers, but also in how the category develops over time.
The partnership marks another step in Acer's expansion into lifestyle categories, connecting its legacy of design and innovation with products created for the journeys, routines and evolving needs of today's consumers.
The Acer Luggage Range is available to shop at Acer online store, Acer exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.
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