Vietjet Offers Indian Travelers Tickets From ?11 As International Network Expands
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 8, 2026 – Vietjet is rolling out a three-day special sale from October 8 to 10, 2026, featuring Eco tickets from INR11 (excluding taxes and fees) and 20% off Deluxe base fares on India–Vietnam routes. The promotion comes as the airline expands its international network with new services to Prague (Czech Republic) and Almaty (Kazakhstan), along with the upcoming launch of its Ho Chi Minh City–Maldives service via Colombo (Sri Lanka).
From now to 21:30 on October 10, 2026 (IST), Indian travelers can enjoy these special deals when booking direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, via and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion is also available on other international and Vietnam domestic routes across Vietjet's network, for travel between October 8, 2026 and September 30, 2027, with blackout dates applicable.
Further expanding its network in South Asia, Vietjet will launch its new Ho Chi Minh City–Maldives service via Colombo on December 5, 2026. Operating three times a week, the service will give Indian travelers more opportunities to discover Vietnam and Sri Lanka while enjoying a tropical island getaway to the world-renowned tropical paradise. The new route is also included in the current promotion, with bookings now open.
In addition, the airline is launching its Hanoi–Almaty and Hanoi–Prague routes on October 10, 2026, expanding its network into Central Asia and Europe. Later in October, two more services will commence, connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Clark in the Philippines and Chiang Mai in Thailand
Aboard Vietjet's modern aircraft, Indian passengers can enjoy a selection of freshly prepared Vietnamese and international specialties, including pho, banh mi and Vietnamese iced milk coffee. The airline also brings cultural and artistic experiences to the skies at 10,000 meters, adding a distinctive touch to every journey.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
From now to 21:30 on October 10, 2026 (IST), Indian travelers can enjoy these special deals when booking direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, via and the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion is also available on other international and Vietnam domestic routes across Vietjet's network, for travel between October 8, 2026 and September 30, 2027, with blackout dates applicable.
Further expanding its network in South Asia, Vietjet will launch its new Ho Chi Minh City–Maldives service via Colombo on December 5, 2026. Operating three times a week, the service will give Indian travelers more opportunities to discover Vietnam and Sri Lanka while enjoying a tropical island getaway to the world-renowned tropical paradise. The new route is also included in the current promotion, with bookings now open.
In addition, the airline is launching its Hanoi–Almaty and Hanoi–Prague routes on October 10, 2026, expanding its network into Central Asia and Europe. Later in October, two more services will commence, connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Clark in the Philippines and Chiang Mai in Thailand
Aboard Vietjet's modern aircraft, Indian passengers can enjoy a selection of freshly prepared Vietnamese and international specialties, including pho, banh mi and Vietnamese iced milk coffee. The airline also brings cultural and artistic experiences to the skies at 10,000 meters, adding a distinctive touch to every journey.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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