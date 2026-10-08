HBS Consultancy Expands Chef Manpower Recruitment Services For International Hospitality Employers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhubaneswar, India - HBS Consultancy has expanded its chef manpower recruitment services to support international hospitality employers seeking skilled and experienced culinary professionals for their workforce requirements.
The hospitality industry continues to require qualified chefs and kitchen professionals across hotels, restaurants, resorts, catering companies, and other food-service establishments. International recruitment can help employers access a wider pool of trained culinary talent from India.
HBS Consultancy assists international employers in sourcing suitable candidates based on their specific requirements, including culinary skills, professional experience, qualifications, job role, and other employment criteria. The recruitment process may include candidate sourcing, profile screening, shortlisting, interview coordination, documentation assistance, and deployment support.
The company can support recruitment for various culinary positions, including chefs, sous chefs, commis chefs, continental chefs, Indian chefs, tandoor chefs, pastry chefs, and other kitchen professionals, depending on employer requirements.
By providing customized manpower recruitment solutions, HBS Consultancy aims to help international hospitality businesses streamline their recruitment process while connecting qualified Indian culinary professionals with suitable overseas employment opportunities.
About HBS Consultancy
HBS Consultancy is an international recruitment and manpower services company that assists employers with sourcing skilled and qualified candidates from India for overseas employment opportunities.
The hospitality industry continues to require qualified chefs and kitchen professionals across hotels, restaurants, resorts, catering companies, and other food-service establishments. International recruitment can help employers access a wider pool of trained culinary talent from India.
HBS Consultancy assists international employers in sourcing suitable candidates based on their specific requirements, including culinary skills, professional experience, qualifications, job role, and other employment criteria. The recruitment process may include candidate sourcing, profile screening, shortlisting, interview coordination, documentation assistance, and deployment support.
The company can support recruitment for various culinary positions, including chefs, sous chefs, commis chefs, continental chefs, Indian chefs, tandoor chefs, pastry chefs, and other kitchen professionals, depending on employer requirements.
By providing customized manpower recruitment solutions, HBS Consultancy aims to help international hospitality businesses streamline their recruitment process while connecting qualified Indian culinary professionals with suitable overseas employment opportunities.
About HBS Consultancy
HBS Consultancy is an international recruitment and manpower services company that assists employers with sourcing skilled and qualified candidates from India for overseas employment opportunities.
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