Spinny Earns Great Place To Work Certification
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 08th October 2026: Spinny, a full-stack used car retailing platform, today announced that it has been Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM, recognising its continued efforts to build a workplace where people feel trusted to take ownership, encouraged to grow and connected to a shared purpose.
At Spinny, the Squad is at the heart of everything the company does.
Known internally as #SquadSpinny, the community brings together people with different experiences, aspirations and perspectives, united by a shared belief in doing meaningful work together. For Spinny, culture is not defined only by policies or programmes, but by the everyday choices people make: being transparent, acting with integrity, taking responsibility, caring about quality and showing up for one another.
The culture also reflects what Spinny stands for as a brand: a genuine love for cars, attention to detail and a belief that every customer deserves to be treated with honesty and care. The Spinny badge carries that responsibility for every member of the Squad. The idea is simple: Spinny believes in doing things with care and purpose, for its people and the customers it serves.
As the company continues to grow across India, Spinny remains focused on creating an environment where people can bring their individuality to work while being part of something shared. From taking ownership of an idea to supporting a colleague, the company believes that these everyday moments are what shape its culture.
The Great Place To Work CertificationTM is based on an independent assessment of an organisation's workplace culture and employee experience. The assessment captures employees' experiences across key dimensions including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, offering an employee-led perspective on the organisation's workplace culture.
Shweta Singh, Head - People, Spinny, said, "Our Squad makes us Spinny. It is the people around us who bring our culture to life every day, through the way we work together, support each other and show up for one another. There is a simple belief that brings it all together: One Squad, One heart, Together, we go far. This certification is a recognition of this spirit. As we grow, we want to keep creating a place where people feel trusted to be themselves, encouraged to take ownership and excited about what we can build together."
The certification comes as Spinny continues to scale its operations and strengthen its presence across India. As the company grows, #SquadSpinny remains central to how it builds its business: with people at the heart of the journey and a shared belief that when a Squad comes together, it can go far.
At Spinny, the Squad is at the heart of everything the company does.
Known internally as #SquadSpinny, the community brings together people with different experiences, aspirations and perspectives, united by a shared belief in doing meaningful work together. For Spinny, culture is not defined only by policies or programmes, but by the everyday choices people make: being transparent, acting with integrity, taking responsibility, caring about quality and showing up for one another.
The culture also reflects what Spinny stands for as a brand: a genuine love for cars, attention to detail and a belief that every customer deserves to be treated with honesty and care. The Spinny badge carries that responsibility for every member of the Squad. The idea is simple: Spinny believes in doing things with care and purpose, for its people and the customers it serves.
As the company continues to grow across India, Spinny remains focused on creating an environment where people can bring their individuality to work while being part of something shared. From taking ownership of an idea to supporting a colleague, the company believes that these everyday moments are what shape its culture.
The Great Place To Work CertificationTM is based on an independent assessment of an organisation's workplace culture and employee experience. The assessment captures employees' experiences across key dimensions including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, offering an employee-led perspective on the organisation's workplace culture.
Shweta Singh, Head - People, Spinny, said, "Our Squad makes us Spinny. It is the people around us who bring our culture to life every day, through the way we work together, support each other and show up for one another. There is a simple belief that brings it all together: One Squad, One heart, Together, we go far. This certification is a recognition of this spirit. As we grow, we want to keep creating a place where people feel trusted to be themselves, encouraged to take ownership and excited about what we can build together."
The certification comes as Spinny continues to scale its operations and strengthen its presence across India. As the company grows, #SquadSpinny remains central to how it builds its business: with people at the heart of the journey and a shared belief that when a Squad comes together, it can go far.
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