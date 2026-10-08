Russian Missile Strike Kills 22 in Pryluky, Including 5 Children
(MENAFN) Russia’s missile attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky has killed at least 22 people, local officials said Thursday, a day after the strike hit the Chernihiv region.
Chernihiv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus gave the casualty figures in a statement on Telegram.
“Twenty-two people died in Pryluky. Among them were five children. Four died at the impact site, and one child died in the hospital. More than 50 people were injured,” Chaus said.
A separate Wednesday afternoon strike also hit the regional capital, Chernihiv, Chaus said. A three-story building caught fire there, and the blaze was later put out.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building in Pryluky. He used the attack to press Ukraine’s allies for more weapons.
“Additional packages of air defense missiles are needed, as are additional measures to support Ukraine. And there will be appropriate packages,” he said. “The threat is there every day, and every day, our air defense batteries need to have missiles ready. We strongly count on prompt deliveries from our partners. On sufficient production.”
The assault came as part of a larger overnight barrage. Ukraine’s Air Force said its defenses downed 117 of the 130 strike drones Russia launched, along with at least 44 ballistic and cruise missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry described the operation as a “massive strike” on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as in the Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.
Chernihiv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus gave the casualty figures in a statement on Telegram.
“Twenty-two people died in Pryluky. Among them were five children. Four died at the impact site, and one child died in the hospital. More than 50 people were injured,” Chaus said.
A separate Wednesday afternoon strike also hit the regional capital, Chernihiv, Chaus said. A three-story building caught fire there, and the blaze was later put out.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building in Pryluky. He used the attack to press Ukraine’s allies for more weapons.
“Additional packages of air defense missiles are needed, as are additional measures to support Ukraine. And there will be appropriate packages,” he said. “The threat is there every day, and every day, our air defense batteries need to have missiles ready. We strongly count on prompt deliveries from our partners. On sufficient production.”
The assault came as part of a larger overnight barrage. Ukraine’s Air Force said its defenses downed 117 of the 130 strike drones Russia launched, along with at least 44 ballistic and cruise missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry described the operation as a “massive strike” on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as in the Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment