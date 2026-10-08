Vatican’s Chief Diplomat Makes Historic First Visit to Pakistan
(MENAFN) Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s chief diplomat, landed in Islamabad on Thursday for a trip that no predecessor in his post has made before: an official visit to Pakistan.
Gallagher, the Holy See’s secretary for relations with states and international organizations, is visiting the Muslim-majority South Asian country for the first time in that role, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The three-day visit, which ends Saturday, opens with talks between Gallagher and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two are set to cover matters of “mutual interest, including interfaith harmony, dialogue and peace, as well as regional and international developments.”
The archbishop is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and to meet members of Pakistan’s Catholic community.
The timing is symbolic. The trip falls on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Holy See, and the ministry framed it in those terms.
“The visit marks an important milestone in the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the Holy See and reflects their shared commitment to further strengthening mutual understanding, cooperation and trust, while promoting interfaith harmony and peace,” the ministry said.
Gallagher, the Holy See’s secretary for relations with states and international organizations, is visiting the Muslim-majority South Asian country for the first time in that role, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The three-day visit, which ends Saturday, opens with talks between Gallagher and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The two are set to cover matters of “mutual interest, including interfaith harmony, dialogue and peace, as well as regional and international developments.”
The archbishop is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and to meet members of Pakistan’s Catholic community.
The timing is symbolic. The trip falls on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Holy See, and the ministry framed it in those terms.
“The visit marks an important milestone in the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the Holy See and reflects their shared commitment to further strengthening mutual understanding, cooperation and trust, while promoting interfaith harmony and peace,” the ministry said.
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