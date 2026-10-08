Joint Statement By The Republic Of Korea And Arab Republic Of Egypt On Their Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

At the gracious invitation of His Excellency Mr. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, paid a State Visit to the Republic of Korea from October 7 to 9, 2026.

This visit followed the visit of His Excellency Mr. Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, to Egypt in November 2025 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It marked a reciprocal exchange of visits between the two leaders, reflecting the high importance both nations place on their bilateral relations, including through the Joint Committee co-chaired by their respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The Egyptian side welcomed the "S.H.I.N.E." initiative, the Republic of Korea's policy toward the Middle East announced at Cairo University during President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Egypt in 2025. Similarly, the Korean side welcomed the policy of "Strategic Equilibrium" established by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Building upon the friendly, outstanding, and deeply rooted relations between the two countries, and reaffirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation based on their shared vision for peace and prosperity, the two countries agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership.

Through this Strategic Partnership, the two countries will work to deepen and expand the horizons of future cooperation across several areas, including the following:

First: Political Cooperation

The two countries will work to strengthen high-level political exchanges and communication at various levels, including the continuation of dialogue and consultations between their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs as a channel to exchange views on key areas of strategic cooperation and other issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional, and international levels. In this context, both sides welcomed the convening of the First Round of the Strategic Dialogue between the Foreign Ministers in Seoul on June 2, 2026, and will continue to discuss and follow up on the progress achieved in various aspects of bilateral relations.

Second: Defense Cooperation

Both countries welcomed the ongoing cooperation in the defense sector, and both sides will continue to seek further progress in the field of defense industry cooperation.

Third: Economic and Development Cooperation

The two countries expressed their firm commitment to working together to reinforce trade and investment ties as a cornerstone of comprehensive economic cooperation. In this context, the two leaders welcomed the launch of negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The two countries will also work to expand cooperation across various sectors and fields, including manufacturing, particularly shipbuilding and electric vehicles, energy, infrastructure, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, smart cities, strengthening the Suez Canal Economic Zone, localizing industries, and increasing investments in these areas.

Both sides acknowledged Egypt's strategic importance as a gateway to Africa and affirmed the promising potential for expanding trilateral cooperation between Egypt, the Republic of Korea, and African countries.

Fourth: Cultural and Educational Cooperation

The two countries will continue to implement various aspects of cooperation in accordance with the Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of cultural and educational cooperation. Both sides affirmed their commitment to encouraging further cultural exchange, recognizing the rich cultural assets both countries have, including creative content and historical heritage. The two countries agreed to designate 2027 as the Year of Cultural Exchanges.

The two countries also expressed their interest in and commitment to developing educational programs, including scholarships, Korean language instruction, and youth training initiatives. They will work to enhance technical and vocational education and training programs in Egypt, ensuring they meet labor market needs and align with sustainable development goals.

Fifth: Regional and International Cooperation

The two countries affirmed their commitment to working together to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula. They agreed to continue strategic dialogue on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Palestinian issue, water security, the situations in the Horn of Africa, Yemen, and Libya, and freedom of international navigation, in accordance with the principles of international law.

The two countries emphasized that this strategic partnership represents a significant leap in bilateral relations and opens broad prospects for fruitful cooperation that benefits the people of the Republic of Korea and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and contributes to strengthening stability and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.--br- src="" alt="Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo