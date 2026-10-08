Nigeria Steps Up Action To Prevent Rabies Deaths Through One Health Approach

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Nigeria is strengthening dog vaccination, surveillance and public awareness to prevent rabies deaths and advance efforts to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

The 2026 World Rabies Day commemoration on 28 September brought together government institutions and partners under the theme“Stronger Together”, with a call for coordinated action across the human, animal and environmental health sectors.



Rabies is fatal once clinical symptoms appear, but it is preventable. Vaccinating dogs, preventing bites and ensuring people receive prompt treatment after exposure can save lives.

Rabies awareness activities are helping people understand the disease and how to prevent it.

During a sensitization campaign, Daniel Mshelia, a security guard who works around dogs, learnt about the risks of rabies, the importance of dog vaccination and the need to seek care immediately after an animal bite.

“Before then, I knew little about rabies or the danger an infected animal could pose. I learnt that a dog bite could lead to death if treatment is not sought early,” he recalled.

His experience shows the importance of ensuring people know how to prevent rabies and what to do after possible exposure.

Preventing rabies at its source

At the World Rabies Day commemoration in Abuja, the Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to ending human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

“Protecting communities from rabies requires everyone to play a part. We must stop working in silos and continue to educate families, encourage responsible animal ownership, and work together to reduce risks in our communities,” said Dr Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

According to the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, more than 100 animal rabies cases were recorded between January and August 2026 across 16 states.

Nigeria is strengthening rabies prevention through a One Health approach that brings together the human, animal and environmental health sectors, as the country works towards the global goal of ending human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development leads animal surveillance, dog vaccination and veterinary services. The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare supports surveillance of human exposures and access to care, while the Federal Ministry of Environment supports public awareness and safer interaction between people and animals.

Mrs Dorcas Mernyi, Assistant Director, Rabies Programme Manager and One Health Desk Officer at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, called for prompt care following exposure.

“No one should die from rabies simply because they did not know what to do after a dog bite or could not access treatment. We must ensure health workers recognise possible exposure immediately and that patients receive appropriate care without delay.

Strengthening surveillance and response

In November 2025, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other One Health partners, convened a national workshop to review, test and validate the Rabies Rapid Response Toolkit.

The toolkit guides surveillance, investigation and response to suspected rabies events. It helps teams identify people who may have been exposed, improve reporting and coordinate action between public health and veterinary services.

WHO also supports government-led rabies investigations through technical guidance on surveillance, risk assessment and response coordination.

Dr Alexander Chimbaru, WHO Emergency Preparedness and Response Cluster Lead in Nigeria, said preventing deaths requires action throughout the year.

“Ending human deaths from dog-mediated rabies requires sustained collaboration between government, health and veterinary professionals, communities and dog owners. Every dog vaccinated, every exposure reported early and every person who receives timely care takes us closer to the 2030 goal.”

Acting quickly can save lives

The NCDC one health toolkit advises that anyone bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of having rabies should immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical care without delay. Depending on the exposure, PEP may include rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies. People should not wait for symptoms before seeking care.

Preventing infection in dogs is equally important. WHO recommends sustained vaccination coverage of at least 70% of dogs in at-risk areas to interrupt transmission.

WHO will continue to support the Government of Nigeria and partners to strengthen rabies prevention, surveillance and response towards ending human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.--br- src="" alt="WHO Regional Office for Africa" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo