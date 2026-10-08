Energy Forum For Africa: Zambia Hits 1,000MW Solar Target

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Zambia has attained its 1,000MW solar generation target for 2026, President Hakainde Hichilema has announced, as he called for stronger regional cooperation to drive a borderless energy future for Africa.

President Hichilema did not physically attend the 2026 Energy Forum for Africa Conference in Lusaka but was represented by Vice President Mutale Nalumango, who read his speech at the official opening of the conference held under the theme“Driving a Borderless Energy Future for Africa.”

President Hichilema said Zambia's installed electricity generation capacity had increased from 3,777MW in 2024 to 4,722MW today, while solar capacity had risen from 178MW to 1,027MW, exceeding the 1,000MW target.

He said the growth in solar generation demonstrated progress in diversifying Zambia's energy mix, particularly as climate change continues to challenge reliance on hydropower.

The President said Zambia's energy strategy should not be measured only in megawatts but by the sector's capacity to support economic growth and transformation.

He said as Zambia works towards 10,000MW by 2031, investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure must keep pace with increased generation, urging energy sector players to prioritise transmission.

President Hichilema said Government was committed to creating an enabling policy environment for sustainable investment and called for a borderless energy vision for the region, stressing that every megawatt generated must contribute to economic growth.

Acting Minister of Energy Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said Zambia had several energy projects at different stages of development and was confident that the 10,000MW target by 2031 would be achieved through partnerships.

Dr. Musokotwane called on investors with signed Power Purchase Agreements to move towards implementation, saying the Energy Forum should help translate commitments into concrete projects.

He said Zambia was positioning itself to become an electricity hub in the region, with the Grow Zambia Agenda focusing on generation, transmission and distribution.

Dr. Musokotwane's speech was read by Permanent Secretary-Electricity Eng. Arnold Simwaba Minister of Energy July Moyo said a borderless regional energy system was possible and necessary to support growing industries, particularly mining and agriculture.

Mr. Moyo said Zambia and Zimbabwe were working on an electricity interconnector to strengthen regional energy security and urged countries to invest in cross-border energy infrastructure before energy crises occur.

In a vote of thanks, Permanent Secretary-Energy Prof. Ephraim Munshifwa commended participants and sponsors, saying African countries needed to work together to develop energy projects that promote energy security and regional integration.

Prof Munshifwa also called for stronger integration of the electricity and petroleum sub-sectors in advancing Africa's energy security and regional cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Energy, Zambia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo