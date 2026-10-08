Lesotho: Ministry Of Health Holds 14Th National Health Research Symposium

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Health is hosting the 14th National Health Research Symposium in Maseru, bringing together researchers, academics, health professionals, government officials, development partners, civil society and other stakeholders to share health research evidence and explore ways of improving the country's health system.

Delivering the opening remarks, the Minister of Health, Honourable Mamokete Nts'ekhe, highlighted the importance of research in strengthening health services and improving the well-being of Basotho.

She said the symposium is being held under the theme“Advancing Universal Health Coverage,” which focuses on ensuring that all people in Lesotho can access quality health services when and where they need them without suffering financial hardship.

Hon. Nts'ekhe said research should not end with the publication of scientific papers or reports, but should be translated into policies, programmes and improved health services.

She also said evidence is important in determining what works, what does not work, who is being left behind and how interventions can be delivered sustainably using the country's limited resources.

She noted that the symposium will feature research on tuberculosis and HIV drug resistance, HIV testing and linkage to care among migrant populations, hypertension, contraception, HIV prevention, environmental health, tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment, maternal health, STI and HIV testing among men, healthy ageing, medication safety, quality of care and mental health interventions.

Hon. Nts'ekhe emphasized that the real value of research is realized when evidence is translated into action and contributes to better health outcomes also acknowledged the National Health Research and Ethics Committee, the Ministry Research Coordination Unit, development and implementing partners, academic institutions and research organizations for their contribution to strengthening health research in Lesotho.

She concluded by acknowledging all the researchers and appreciation was extended to other partners, for supporting health research and dissemination in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.--br- src="" alt="Government of Lesotho" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo