TSMC September Revenue Surges 54.6 Percent to USD16B
(MENAFN) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, posted September revenue of NT$511.86 billion ($16.03 billion) on Thursday, a 54.6% jump from the same month last year.
The figure edged down 0.6% from August, according to the company’s consolidated results published Thursday.
September’s total pushed revenue for the July-September quarter to roughly $46.7 billion.
The small month-over-month dip comes after a strong August, when revenue climbed 10.1% from July to about $16.12 billion. That month’s sales were 53.3% higher than a year earlier, according to TSMC’s official monthly revenue data.
The chipmaker, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, continues to ride a wave of spending on AI infrastructure and rising demand for the advanced processors that power data centers.
TSMC shares ended Thursday’s session in Taiwan down 1.35%, before the revenue report was released.
Investors will get a fuller picture on Oct. 15, when the company is due to report third-quarter results, including profitability and its business outlook.
The figure edged down 0.6% from August, according to the company’s consolidated results published Thursday.
September’s total pushed revenue for the July-September quarter to roughly $46.7 billion.
The small month-over-month dip comes after a strong August, when revenue climbed 10.1% from July to about $16.12 billion. That month’s sales were 53.3% higher than a year earlier, according to TSMC’s official monthly revenue data.
The chipmaker, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, continues to ride a wave of spending on AI infrastructure and rising demand for the advanced processors that power data centers.
TSMC shares ended Thursday’s session in Taiwan down 1.35%, before the revenue report was released.
Investors will get a fuller picture on Oct. 15, when the company is due to report third-quarter results, including profitability and its business outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment