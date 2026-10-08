Philippine Airlines Cancels Flights To Riyadh Following Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Philippine flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), has cancelled its Manila-Riyadh-Manila flights on Thursday, October 8, 2026, citing "developing situation in the region."

"Our operational teams are assessing airport conditions and their implications for subsequent flights. Affected passengers will be informed of the cancellations and available travel options," PAL said in a statement.

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"We recognize the inconvenience and concern these cancellations may cause our passengers. We are continuously monitoring the situation to guide our next steps and support their travel needs," the airline noted, underscoring: "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We will provide updates as appropriate."

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Saudi civil aviation authorities confirmed on Wednesday, October 7, that one person was killed and eight others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Iran-backed Houthis earlier took responsibility for a flurry of attacks that included firing a ballistic missile at the same airport. They also attacked Aden's international airport with ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones.

Meanwhile, flights between the UAE and Manila via PAL are not affected. Josh Vasquez, PAL regional head – EMEA & ISC, confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday that Dubai-Manila-Dubai flights remain on schedule.

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