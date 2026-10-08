40,000 Shows, New Pavilions, Roller Coaster: What To Expect At Global Village Season 31

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Season 31 of Dubai's Global Village opens next week, and visitors are in store for several new attractions, restaurants and experiences. From new pavilions to a thrilling roller coaster, here is everything you can expect at the entertainment destination this season.

When does it open?

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Global Village returns on Wednesday, October 14, at 6pm. For the rest of the season, the park will operate from 4pm to 12 midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am, Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.

Shopping

Season 31 will feature 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures in one destination. Guests can look forward to some new pavilion experiences. The Sri Lankan pavilion, which was part of Bangladesh at last season's Global Village, will have a stand-alone pavilion. Meanwhile, the Russia pavilion will expand to include Azerbaijan as well. The Syria Pavilion and Kuwait Pavilion are also returning with new facades.

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With more than 3,500 shopping outlets to explore, guests can discover unique traditions, flavours and cultural experiences from around the world.

This season, guests can continue their fun stamping activity at dedicated counters in each pavilion with the newly designed Season 31 Passport. In addition to this, there is a brand-new Kids Passport for the youngsters.

Familiar favourites

The popular Gardens of the World will return with an enhanced experience and refreshed design elements. Several landmarks have also received visual upgrades. The iconic Cultural Gate will shine brighter with new LED lighting installations, while the Sharjah tunnel is getting a new theme.

Taste the world

Food lovers have plenty to look forward to, with more than 250 dining options. New restaurants include:

Trabzon Turkish Restaurant Robo Al Sham (Levantine food) Hawawshi Al Rabie (Egyptian food) Chicking (fried chicken)

There are also three new cafés: Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café. The popular Dessert District has a new look, too.

New roller coaster

Season 31 will bring together more than 200 attractions, from arcade games and family-friendly entertainment to adrenaline-pumping rides. At Carnaval, the iconic Festival Wheel carts will have a fresh, new look.

A thrilling new roller coaster will be introduced later in the season for the adrenaline-lovers. Tokyo Rush will feature sharp turns, high-speed action and a thrilling loop.

Several of last year's popular attractions are also returning, including The Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City and Exo Planet City.

A world of entertainment

This year, there will be a whopping 40,000 shows. This season introduces Fast Live 2: The Police Strikes Back, an action-packed stunt show.

Two brand-new anchor shows are also joining. Bollywood Idol will tell the story of two brothers following different life paths, in a production filled with music, dance and emotion. Meanwhile, Bank Heist will deliver a true-crime-inspired adventure packed with acrobatics and action.

Returning by popular demand is the anchor show Slam, while younger guests can enjoy Care Bears and PJ Masks at the Kids Theatre.

Convenient facilities

Season 31 has also introduced a new VIP Parking Self-Payment system to help reduce traffic congestion and expanded accessible, family-friendly facilities with additional Family POD Washrooms. Parking and arrival experiences have been optimized through enhanced directional signage and an expansion of Happiness Gate ticket counters. New bilingual Gate of the World signage in Arabic and English has also been installed.

In addition, Global Village is introducing a WhatsApp Chatbot, giving guests instant access to information and support from their mobile devices.

Global Village reveals Season 31 opening date: All you need to know before visit Dubai's Global Village to open on October 14 for Season 31 Dubai's Global Village announces ticket prices ahead of October 14 opening

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