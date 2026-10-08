Barsha 1, Karama: Full List Of Dubai Areas Where Shared Housing Is Allowed
Shared housing will be allowed in parts of the following areas:
- Abu Hail
Al BarahaAl Hamriya
MankhoolAl Jaffiliya
Al HudaibiyaAl Satwa
Port SaeedHor Al Anz East
Al MamzarAl Qusais Industrial Area 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
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Shared housing will be allowed in all parts of the following areas:
- Al Ras
Al Dhagata (Deira)Al Bateen
SabkhaEyal nasser
Al MurarNaif
Al RiggaAl Muteena
Al MuraqqabatRiqqa Al Bateen- Near Dubai Creek
Hor Al AnzAl Waheeda in Deira
Al RashidiyaAl Nahda 1
QusaisAl Twar 5
Al Nahda 2Muhaisnah 4
Souq KabeerUmm Huraiar 1 and 2
Al RafaKarama
Oud MethaJumeira 1
Al BadaaBarsha 1
Al Warqa 1
The new framework divides shared accommodation into two categories: individual and family housing. A residential unit can be allocated to only one category and the two cannot be combined. The rules also require a minimum bedroom area of five square metres per person, along with appropriate kitchen, bathroom, dining, recreation and laundry facilities.
Tourist and commercial areas, like Bani Yas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road, can only be used for family housing.
Properties must have a permit to operate as shared accommodation. Existing properties have until September 8, 2027, to regularise their status, while violations can attract fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.ALSO READ
- Dubai to permit buildings, villas to offer shared accommodation in more than 44 areas Dubai shared housing: Step-by-step guide to registering a property
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