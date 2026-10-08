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Barsha 1, Karama: Full List Of Dubai Areas Where Shared Housing Is Allowed

Barsha 1, Karama: Full List Of Dubai Areas Where Shared Housing Is Allowed


Date: 2026-10-08 08:03:05

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The full list of areas where sharing accommodation will be allowed by Dubai Municipality (DM) has been revealed. According to a circular issued by the civic body, more than 44 areas across Dubai have been identified for shared housing, with some areas allowing it only in designated parts and others permitting it throughout the area.

Shared housing will be allowed in parts of the following areas:

    Abu Hail

    Al Baraha

    Al Hamriya

    Mankhool

    Al Jaffiliya

    Al Hudaibiya

    Al Satwa

    Port Saeed

    Hor Al Anz East

    Al Mamzar

    Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

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Shared housing will be allowed in all parts of the following areas:

    Al Ras

    Al Dhagata (Deira)

    Al Bateen

    Sabkha

    Eyal nasser

    Al Murar

    Naif

    Al Rigga

    Al Muteena

    Al Muraqqabat

    Riqqa Al Bateen- Near Dubai Creek

    Hor Al Anz

    Al Waheeda in Deira

    Al Rashidiya

    Al Nahda 1

    Qusais

    Al Twar 5

    Al Nahda 2

    Muhaisnah 4

    Souq Kabeer

    Umm Huraiar 1 and 2

    Al Rafa

    Karama

    Oud Metha

    Jumeira 1

    Al Badaa

    Barsha 1

    Al Warqa 1

New regulations

The new framework divides shared accommodation into two categories: individual and family housing. A residential unit can be allocated to only one category and the two cannot be combined. The rules also require a minimum bedroom area of five square metres per person, along with appropriate kitchen, bathroom, dining, recreation and laundry facilities.

Tourist and commercial areas, like Bani Yas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road, can only be used for family housing.

Properties must have a permit to operate as shared accommodation. Existing properties have until September 8, 2027, to regularise their status, while violations can attract fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

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Khaleej Times

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