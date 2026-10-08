Barsha 1, Karama: Full List Of Dubai Areas Where Shared Housing Is Allowed

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The full list of areas where sharing accommodation will be allowed by Dubai Municipality (DM) has been revealed. According to a circular issued by the civic body, more than 44 areas across Dubai have been identified for shared housing, with some areas allowing it only in designated parts and others permitting it throughout the area.

Shared housing will be allowed in parts of the following areas:

Abu Hail Al Baraha Al Hamriya Mankhool Al Jaffiliya Al Hudaibiya Al Satwa Port Saeed Hor Al Anz East Al Mamzar Al Qusais Industrial Area 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

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Shared housing will be allowed in all parts of the following areas:

Al Ras Al Dhagata (Deira) Al Bateen Sabkha Eyal nasser Al Murar Naif Al Rigga Al Muteena Al Muraqqabat Riqqa Al Bateen- Near Dubai Creek Hor Al Anz Al Waheeda in Deira Al Rashidiya Al Nahda 1 Qusais Al Twar 5 Al Nahda 2 Muhaisnah 4 Souq Kabeer Umm Huraiar 1 and 2 Al Rafa Karama Oud Metha Jumeira 1 Al Badaa Barsha 1 Al Warqa 1

New regulations

The new framework divides shared accommodation into two categories: individual and family housing. A residential unit can be allocated to only one category and the two cannot be combined. The rules also require a minimum bedroom area of five square metres per person, along with appropriate kitchen, bathroom, dining, recreation and laundry facilities.

Tourist and commercial areas, like Bani Yas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road, can only be used for family housing.

Properties must have a permit to operate as shared accommodation. Existing properties have until September 8, 2027, to regularise their status, while violations can attract fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

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