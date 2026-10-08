BIST 100 Opens Up 0.32 Percent at 12,161 After Sharp Sell-Off
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index opened higher on Thursday, starting the session at 12,161.68 points, a gain of 0.32%, or 38.74 points. The opening uptick came a day after a sharp sell-off, in which the index fell 2.03% to close Wednesday at 12,122.94 points. Daily transaction volume on Wednesday reached 113.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.3 billion).
In the currency markets, as of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the Turkish lira traded at 49.2150 against the US dollar, 55.2505 against the euro and 64.9515 against the British pound.
Turning to commodities, the price of an ounce of gold stood at $4,124.40, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $103.35 per barrel, a global energy benchmark.
In the currency markets, as of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the Turkish lira traded at 49.2150 against the US dollar, 55.2505 against the euro and 64.9515 against the British pound.
Turning to commodities, the price of an ounce of gold stood at $4,124.40, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $103.35 per barrel, a global energy benchmark.
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