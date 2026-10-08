NZ Confirms Wellington Measles Case Tied to Overseas Travel
(MENAFN) New Zealand confirmed a new measles case in Wellington on Thursday, tied to recent international travel, as officials warned that school-holiday journeys raise the risk of imported infections.
Health New Zealand, the public health agency, said it is supporting the infected person and working to identify close contacts.
Dr. Craig Thornley, medical officer for Greater Wellington, said holiday travel is a key risk factor.
“With many people travelling or returning from overseas during the school holidays, this case is a timely reminder that measles can be brought into New Zealand at any time,” Thornley said.
He urged residents to watch for symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, and to seek medical advice if they suspect they have been exposed. Anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and call a healthcare provider before visiting a medical facility, authorities said, to prevent further spread.
Thornley also stressed the value of vaccination, noting that two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provide effective protection.
Health New Zealand asked residents to check its website regularly for updated exposure locations and public health advice.
The warning follows a caution issued in July by the Immunisation Advisory Centre, which said New Zealand remained vulnerable to fresh outbreaks even though its 2025 measles outbreak had officially ended.
Health New Zealand, the public health agency, said it is supporting the infected person and working to identify close contacts.
Dr. Craig Thornley, medical officer for Greater Wellington, said holiday travel is a key risk factor.
“With many people travelling or returning from overseas during the school holidays, this case is a timely reminder that measles can be brought into New Zealand at any time,” Thornley said.
He urged residents to watch for symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, and to seek medical advice if they suspect they have been exposed. Anyone who develops symptoms should stay home and call a healthcare provider before visiting a medical facility, authorities said, to prevent further spread.
Thornley also stressed the value of vaccination, noting that two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provide effective protection.
Health New Zealand asked residents to check its website regularly for updated exposure locations and public health advice.
The warning follows a caution issued in July by the Immunisation Advisory Centre, which said New Zealand remained vulnerable to fresh outbreaks even though its 2025 measles outbreak had officially ended.
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