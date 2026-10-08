Lapid Says Israel Is Increasingly Isolated Worldwide
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that Israel is growing more isolated on the world stage, blaming what he called “years of efforts” by Hamas, Qatar and Iran to cut the country off from the international community.
Addressing an international counter-terrorism conference at Reichman University in Tel Aviv, Lapid said: “Hamas, Qatar and Iran always wanted us cut off from the world. And now the world is cutting itself off from us.”
He cited a string of recent examples: arrest warrants issued in The Hague, searches of Israelis’ luggage at airports in the Netherlands, disputes over football in Ireland, boycotts of Eurovision, and delegates walking out during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly.
“They worked on this for years, and now it is happening,” Lapid said. “These are not things that just happened to us. This was their plan. This was their objective all along.”
Lapid, a former prime minister, has repeatedly criticized Netanyahu’s government over its handling of Israel’s foreign relations.
Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three major corruption cases. Separately, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him in 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
Three years into Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, it continues to violate the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed. At least 1,467 people have been killed and 5,161 injured since the truce.
Addressing an international counter-terrorism conference at Reichman University in Tel Aviv, Lapid said: “Hamas, Qatar and Iran always wanted us cut off from the world. And now the world is cutting itself off from us.”
He cited a string of recent examples: arrest warrants issued in The Hague, searches of Israelis’ luggage at airports in the Netherlands, disputes over football in Ireland, boycotts of Eurovision, and delegates walking out during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly.
“They worked on this for years, and now it is happening,” Lapid said. “These are not things that just happened to us. This was their plan. This was their objective all along.”
Lapid, a former prime minister, has repeatedly criticized Netanyahu’s government over its handling of Israel’s foreign relations.
Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three major corruption cases. Separately, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him in 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
Three years into Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, it continues to violate the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed. At least 1,467 people have been killed and 5,161 injured since the truce.
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