South Korea, Egypt Seal 12 Deals, Launch Trade Pact Talks
(MENAFN) South Korea and Egypt elevated their ties to a strategic partnership on Thursday and opened formal talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a move meant to widen cooperation across several major industries.
President Lee Jae Myung announced both decisions after a summit in Seoul with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Yonhap Infomax reported.
The two governments signed or revised 12 agreements spanning shipbuilding, clean energy, defense, electricity infrastructure, information technology, education and cultural exchange.
Lee said the planned CEPA would boost trade and investment between the two nations and give South Korean firms a stronger foothold in Middle Eastern and African markets.
Defense ties are set to deepen as well, building on the countries’ joint production of K9 self-propelled howitzers. Lee called the project a success and urged both sides to go beyond arms sales toward local manufacturing and technology transfers.
The new accords also reach into artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and high-speed internet infrastructure.
The agreements come as bilateral trade has slipped. Commerce totaled $874 million from January to August 2026, down from $920 million in the same period of 2025, a decline of roughly 5%, according to Egyptian government statistics.
Diplomatic relations between the countries date to 1995, and they marked the 30th anniversary last year. El-Sisi’s visit is his first to South Korea since 2016 and follows Lee’s trip to Cairo in November
President Lee Jae Myung announced both decisions after a summit in Seoul with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Yonhap Infomax reported.
The two governments signed or revised 12 agreements spanning shipbuilding, clean energy, defense, electricity infrastructure, information technology, education and cultural exchange.
Lee said the planned CEPA would boost trade and investment between the two nations and give South Korean firms a stronger foothold in Middle Eastern and African markets.
Defense ties are set to deepen as well, building on the countries’ joint production of K9 self-propelled howitzers. Lee called the project a success and urged both sides to go beyond arms sales toward local manufacturing and technology transfers.
The new accords also reach into artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and high-speed internet infrastructure.
The agreements come as bilateral trade has slipped. Commerce totaled $874 million from January to August 2026, down from $920 million in the same period of 2025, a decline of roughly 5%, according to Egyptian government statistics.
Diplomatic relations between the countries date to 1995, and they marked the 30th anniversary last year. El-Sisi’s visit is his first to South Korea since 2016 and follows Lee’s trip to Cairo in November
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