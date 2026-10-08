Houthis Claim Missile Strike on Riyadh Airport, Issue Final Warning
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group said Thursday that it fired a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and hit its target.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the strike disrupted air traffic at the airport.
Saree also warned airlines around the world “for the last time” against continuing flights through Saudi airspace, saying they would face consequences if they did. He said Saudi airspace has become “a theater” for Houthi military operations, but that the skies over the Muslim holy sites in Mecca and Medina are exempt from the warning.
The threat comes amid the worst fighting Yemen has seen in years. The escalation that began in July is the most extensive since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 brought relative calm. In September, as clashes intensified, the Houthis seized several key areas in Hudaydah and Taiz provinces and advanced as far as Mayyun Island in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the strike disrupted air traffic at the airport.
Saree also warned airlines around the world “for the last time” against continuing flights through Saudi airspace, saying they would face consequences if they did. He said Saudi airspace has become “a theater” for Houthi military operations, but that the skies over the Muslim holy sites in Mecca and Medina are exempt from the warning.
The threat comes amid the worst fighting Yemen has seen in years. The escalation that began in July is the most extensive since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022 brought relative calm. In September, as clashes intensified, the Houthis seized several key areas in Hudaydah and Taiz provinces and advanced as far as Mayyun Island in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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