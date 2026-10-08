Palestinian Journalist Remains in Israeli Isolation Amid Calls for Release
(MENAFN) Palestinian journalist and administrative detainee Bushra al-Tawil remains in Israeli prison isolation for 46 consecutive days, according to Palestinian prisoners’ organizations.
The Palestinian Prisoner Society, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs say in a joint statement that Tawil, 33, has been transferred to the Ohalei Oz isolation facility in Beersheba in southern Israel.
She was moved from Neve Tirza prison in central Israel after previously being held in isolation at Damon prison in Haifa in northern Israel, the organizations say.
The groups say her repeated transfers and prolonged isolation have prevented her legal representatives from meeting with her, despite several requests submitted by lawyers from the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.
A lawyer was notified Wednesday that Tawil had once again been transferred to Ohalei Oz, resulting in the cancellation of a planned legal visit, according to the statement.
The organizations call on international bodies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to take urgent action to end Tawil’s isolation and work toward securing her release.
The Palestinian Prisoner Society, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs say in a joint statement that Tawil, 33, has been transferred to the Ohalei Oz isolation facility in Beersheba in southern Israel.
She was moved from Neve Tirza prison in central Israel after previously being held in isolation at Damon prison in Haifa in northern Israel, the organizations say.
The groups say her repeated transfers and prolonged isolation have prevented her legal representatives from meeting with her, despite several requests submitted by lawyers from the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.
A lawyer was notified Wednesday that Tawil had once again been transferred to Ohalei Oz, resulting in the cancellation of a planned legal visit, according to the statement.
The organizations call on international bodies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to take urgent action to end Tawil’s isolation and work toward securing her release.
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