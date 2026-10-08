Trump Calls El-Sayed ‘RADICAL Extremist,’ Backs Rogers in Michigan
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday branded Michigan’s Democratic Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, a “RADICAL Extremist” while throwing his support behind Republican candidate Mike Rogers.
“Mohammed El-Sayed is a terrible Candidate for the Dumocrats. While his opponent, Mike Rogers, is an extremely good one, Mohammed goes back to the days of the Jihad,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.
He went on to label El-Sayed a “RADICAL Extremist, Terrorist Sympathizer, and no different from his best friend, America Hating Hasan Piker,” a reference to the left-wing political streamer Hasan Piker. “Mohammed’s Values are not exactly those of Michiganders, or those of our Great United States of America!” Trump wrote.
The president gave Rogers his “COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT,” declaring that the Republican “will never let you down.”
El-Sayed, a physician and former Wayne County health director, clinched the Democratic nomination in August, narrowly defeating Rep. Haley Stevens in the primary. Backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, he lost a 2018 bid for governor. A win in November would make him the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate.
He will meet Rogers, a former congressman, in the Nov. 3 midterm elections for the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.
Trump has repeatedly gone after El-Sayed since the primary. The Democrat has brushed off the attacks, arguing the president is “more interested in saying my name in an interesting way” than in addressing Michigan’s problems, and urging Trump to concentrate on his affordability agenda.
“I invite the president to focus on what I’m saying. I want to get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and pass Medicare for all,” El-Sayed said in an interview with CNN in August.
“Mohammed El-Sayed is a terrible Candidate for the Dumocrats. While his opponent, Mike Rogers, is an extremely good one, Mohammed goes back to the days of the Jihad,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.
He went on to label El-Sayed a “RADICAL Extremist, Terrorist Sympathizer, and no different from his best friend, America Hating Hasan Piker,” a reference to the left-wing political streamer Hasan Piker. “Mohammed’s Values are not exactly those of Michiganders, or those of our Great United States of America!” Trump wrote.
The president gave Rogers his “COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT,” declaring that the Republican “will never let you down.”
El-Sayed, a physician and former Wayne County health director, clinched the Democratic nomination in August, narrowly defeating Rep. Haley Stevens in the primary. Backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, he lost a 2018 bid for governor. A win in November would make him the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate.
He will meet Rogers, a former congressman, in the Nov. 3 midterm elections for the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.
Trump has repeatedly gone after El-Sayed since the primary. The Democrat has brushed off the attacks, arguing the president is “more interested in saying my name in an interesting way” than in addressing Michigan’s problems, and urging Trump to concentrate on his affordability agenda.
“I invite the president to focus on what I’m saying. I want to get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and pass Medicare for all,” El-Sayed said in an interview with CNN in August.
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