Romanian Prime Minister-Designate Initiates Talks on Forming New Government
(MENAFN) Romanian Prime Minister-designate Luca Niculescu begins consultations with parliamentary parties as he works to secure support for a new government and develop a governing program.
Niculescu says the discussions will address more than building a parliamentary majority and choosing ministers, with talks also focused on Romania’s political and economic difficulties.
"My role is to unite the parties' priorities in a realistic program," he said on US social media platform Facebook.
He identifies economic expansion, preserving purchasing power, helping businesses and tackling energy costs as key areas for the prospective government.
Niculescu is expected to meet representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the first time Thursday, according to reports.
During the meeting, the PSD is expected to set out its conditions for joining a potential coalition, while Niculescu presents his proposed governing agenda and plans for the future Cabinet.
PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu says Tuesday that the party’s participation will depend on a shift in the government’s direction and the incorporation of 10 measures adopted by the party into the governing program.
President Nicusor Dan appoints Niculescu as prime minister-designate Monday.
Niculescu is also considering a hybrid Cabinet that would combine political figures with technocrats, according to reports.
Niculescu says the discussions will address more than building a parliamentary majority and choosing ministers, with talks also focused on Romania’s political and economic difficulties.
"My role is to unite the parties' priorities in a realistic program," he said on US social media platform Facebook.
He identifies economic expansion, preserving purchasing power, helping businesses and tackling energy costs as key areas for the prospective government.
Niculescu is expected to meet representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the first time Thursday, according to reports.
During the meeting, the PSD is expected to set out its conditions for joining a potential coalition, while Niculescu presents his proposed governing agenda and plans for the future Cabinet.
PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu says Tuesday that the party’s participation will depend on a shift in the government’s direction and the incorporation of 10 measures adopted by the party into the governing program.
President Nicusor Dan appoints Niculescu as prime minister-designate Monday.
Niculescu is also considering a hybrid Cabinet that would combine political figures with technocrats, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment