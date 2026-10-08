Twin Earthquakes Rattle Eastern Japan in 3 Hours, No Tsunami
(MENAFN) Two earthquakes struck eastern Japan within three hours early Thursday, shaking Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but the country’s weather agency said neither triggered a tsunami.
The first quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, hit northeastern Chiba Prefecture at 4:13 a.m. local time (1913 GMT Wednesday), a news agency reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). It originated at a depth of about 50 kilometers (31 miles) and registered 4 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale in the city of Asahi. Tremors were also felt in neighboring areas, including Ibaraki Prefecture.
Roughly three hours later, a magnitude 4.0 quake jolted Ibaraki at 7:14 a.m. (2214 GMT Wednesday), the agency said. It struck at a depth of about 60 kilometers (37 miles) and registered an intensity of 3 in Hitachiomiya.
The latest tremors add to a run of seismic activity in the region. A magnitude 5.1 quake struck northeastern Chiba on Oct. 1, following a magnitude 4.9 tremor in eastern Japan on Sept. 29. Before that, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the region on Aug. 23, injuring more than 40 people in Tokyo.
The first quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, hit northeastern Chiba Prefecture at 4:13 a.m. local time (1913 GMT Wednesday), a news agency reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). It originated at a depth of about 50 kilometers (31 miles) and registered 4 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale in the city of Asahi. Tremors were also felt in neighboring areas, including Ibaraki Prefecture.
Roughly three hours later, a magnitude 4.0 quake jolted Ibaraki at 7:14 a.m. (2214 GMT Wednesday), the agency said. It struck at a depth of about 60 kilometers (37 miles) and registered an intensity of 3 in Hitachiomiya.
The latest tremors add to a run of seismic activity in the region. A magnitude 5.1 quake struck northeastern Chiba on Oct. 1, following a magnitude 4.9 tremor in eastern Japan on Sept. 29. Before that, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the region on Aug. 23, injuring more than 40 people in Tokyo.
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