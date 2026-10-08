Trump Says Iran Deal Not His Goal, Predicts War Ends “Very Soon”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his special envoy Steve Witkoff is “doing very well” in talks with Iran, while signaling that a deal is not what he most wants.
“He’s working on the Iran deal and doing very well. I think the deal isn’t really something that I want to do, but they’re willing to offer us anything to stop,” Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas.
“They will never have a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Trump praised Witkoff as “a great negotiator” who has “done some phenomenal things,” pointing to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.
The president also predicted the war with Iran will end shortly. “That war ends – it’s going to be very soon. It’s got to be very soon,” he said, calling Iran “a failed nation.”
The remarks came amid media reports that the White House has asked the Pentagon to prepare options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.
In June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, meant to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
“He’s working on the Iran deal and doing very well. I think the deal isn’t really something that I want to do, but they’re willing to offer us anything to stop,” Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas.
“They will never have a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Trump praised Witkoff as “a great negotiator” who has “done some phenomenal things,” pointing to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.
The president also predicted the war with Iran will end shortly. “That war ends – it’s going to be very soon. It’s got to be very soon,” he said, calling Iran “a failed nation.”
The remarks came amid media reports that the White House has asked the Pentagon to prepare options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.
In June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, meant to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
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