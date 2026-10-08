Italy’s Lower House Advances Electoral Reform Toward Final Vote
(MENAFN) Italy’s Chamber of Deputies approves the government’s third and final confidence motion on an electoral reform bill Wednesday, clearing the way for a final secret ballot Thursday.
Lawmakers pass the confidence motion on Article 3 by 228 votes to 144, with three abstentions. The provision modifies several electoral constituencies in South Tyrol, including Merano, Bressanone and Bolzano.
The lower house also approves confidence motions on Articles 1 and 2 Tuesday, covering electoral arrangements for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.
On Wednesday, lawmakers approve Article 8 by 214 votes to none, while opposition parties abstain. The provision expands the right to vote away from a person’s registered place of residence to include family caregivers. The government does not seek a confidence vote on this article.
The reform has already cleared the Senate and returns to the lower house after amendments, but opposition parties strongly criticize the legislation.
Among its measures, the bill introduces voter preferences alongside fixed lead candidates on party lists and makes further changes to Italy’s electoral framework.
Women’s groups in Modena also call on President Sergio Mattarella to send the legislation back to parliament if he finds constitutional concerns, arguing that the rules governing candidate selection could limit equal access to elected office.
Lawmakers pass the confidence motion on Article 3 by 228 votes to 144, with three abstentions. The provision modifies several electoral constituencies in South Tyrol, including Merano, Bressanone and Bolzano.
The lower house also approves confidence motions on Articles 1 and 2 Tuesday, covering electoral arrangements for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.
On Wednesday, lawmakers approve Article 8 by 214 votes to none, while opposition parties abstain. The provision expands the right to vote away from a person’s registered place of residence to include family caregivers. The government does not seek a confidence vote on this article.
The reform has already cleared the Senate and returns to the lower house after amendments, but opposition parties strongly criticize the legislation.
Among its measures, the bill introduces voter preferences alongside fixed lead candidates on party lists and makes further changes to Italy’s electoral framework.
Women’s groups in Modena also call on President Sergio Mattarella to send the legislation back to parliament if he finds constitutional concerns, arguing that the rules governing candidate selection could limit equal access to elected office.
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