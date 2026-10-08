White House Seeks Iran Strike Options Before Nov. 3 Midterms: Reports
(MENAFN) The White House has asked the Pentagon to draw up options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be carried out before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to media reports Wednesday.
Asked about the reports, a Pentagon official told media: “The Department’s job is to develop and present military options to the president.” The official neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
The Atlantic reported, citing two administration officials, that the scale and targets of any potential strikes, and whether the administration will ultimately proceed, are still under debate. Trump’s advisers believe the right moment for new strikes would come after the midterms rather than before, the magazine said.
A White House official told The Atlantic that Trump “has all options available at any time,” but did not address questions about the timing of possible strikes.
In a separate report, a media outlet said, citing US officials, that the Pentagon instructed US Central Command (CENTCOM) several days ago to finish preparations for resuming major combat operations in Iran. The directive set no specific date for launching strikes, according to the report.
The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, meant to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Last month, Trump told the UN General Assembly in New York that he expects to reach a deal with Iran after the US midterm elections, warning that he faces a “big decision” on whether to pursue an agreement or “annihilate” the country.
Asked about the reports, a Pentagon official told media: “The Department’s job is to develop and present military options to the president.” The official neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
The Atlantic reported, citing two administration officials, that the scale and targets of any potential strikes, and whether the administration will ultimately proceed, are still under debate. Trump’s advisers believe the right moment for new strikes would come after the midterms rather than before, the magazine said.
A White House official told The Atlantic that Trump “has all options available at any time,” but did not address questions about the timing of possible strikes.
In a separate report, a media outlet said, citing US officials, that the Pentagon instructed US Central Command (CENTCOM) several days ago to finish preparations for resuming major combat operations in Iran. The directive set no specific date for launching strikes, according to the report.
The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, meant to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements, including on security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Last month, Trump told the UN General Assembly in New York that he expects to reach a deal with Iran after the US midterm elections, warning that he faces a “big decision” on whether to pursue an agreement or “annihilate” the country.
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