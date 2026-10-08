London Police Intervene as Pro-Palestinian, Counter-Protesters Clash
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counter-protesters confront each other in central London on Wednesday as police step in during a demonstration near Russell Square.
Tensions rise after pro-Israel protesters approach students supporting Palestine who are continuing their march and exchange insults with them.
Police detain several people from both sides, although authorities do not immediately provide an exact figure.
Students from King’s College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University College London (UCL) and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) take part in the march in support of the Palestinian people, protesting Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as the conflict enters its third year.
The organizers of the pro-Palestinian demonstration later instruct participants to leave the area.
The protest is originally scheduled to finish at 2 pm local time (1300GMT), but ends at around 1.15 pm (1215GMT), with activists saying the decision to disperse is made for security reasons.
As the students march toward University College London through Russell Square, they carry Palestinian flags and chant slogans including “End the genocide in Gaza” and “Leave the Palestinian people alone.”
Tensions rise after pro-Israel protesters approach students supporting Palestine who are continuing their march and exchange insults with them.
Police detain several people from both sides, although authorities do not immediately provide an exact figure.
Students from King’s College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University College London (UCL) and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) take part in the march in support of the Palestinian people, protesting Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as the conflict enters its third year.
The organizers of the pro-Palestinian demonstration later instruct participants to leave the area.
The protest is originally scheduled to finish at 2 pm local time (1300GMT), but ends at around 1.15 pm (1215GMT), with activists saying the decision to disperse is made for security reasons.
As the students march toward University College London through Russell Square, they carry Palestinian flags and chant slogans including “End the genocide in Gaza” and “Leave the Palestinian people alone.”
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